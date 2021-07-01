The recovery of the labor market in the United States is accelerating; labor shortages a barrier

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The number of Americans filing new jobless claims fell more than expected last week, as layoffs plunged to a 21-year low in June, suggesting that the recovery in the labor market. work after the COVID-19 pandemic was gaining ground.

FILE PHOTO: Line cook Ray Liberge, 48, attends job fair for restaurant and hotel workers, after restrictions on coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are lifted , in Torrance, near Los Angeles, California, United States, on June 23, 2021. REUTERS / Lucy Nicholson

But a shortage of volunteer workers is hampering hiring, with other data showing Thursday a measure of factory employment contracted in June for the first time in seven months. Manufacturers said they were finding it difficult to hire and retain direct labor, the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said in its survey of domestic factory activity, noting that these challenges over the entire value chain continue to be the main obstacles to increasing growth.

A respondent in primary metals said the lack of manpower is killing us.

The data was released ahead of the closely watched June employment report for June, which, according to a Reuters survey of economists, will likely show non-farm payrolls to increase by 700,000 jobs last month after rising from 559,000 in May. The unemployment rate is expected to fall to 5.7% from 5.8%.

The economy is experiencing a boom in demand following a reopening made possible by coronavirus vaccinations, with more than 150 million Americans fully immunized.

The Americas are getting back to work and a milestone has been reached where new demands are back below 400,000 after hiccups in early June, said Chris Rupkey, chief economist at FWDBONDS in New York. Summer is still the strongest hiring season every year, and this year is no exception.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell from 51,000 to 364,000 seasonally adjusted for the week ended June 26, the Labor Department said. It was the lowest number since March 2020, when mandatory shutdowns of non-essential businesses were imposed to slow the first wave of COVID-19 infections.

The improvement in claims appeared to have stalled in mid-June. Although claims remain above the 200,000 to 250,000 range that is considered consistent with a healthy labor market, they fell from a record 6.149 million in early April 2020.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 390,000 candidates for last week. There was a sharp drop in deposits in Pennsylvania, which reversed the surge in previous weeks. Last month, the state upgraded its filing system and the transition could lead to data volatility. There have also been sharp declines in claims in California, Kentucky and Texas.

Chart: Unemployment claims –

Claims data could get noisy in the coming weeks as 25 states with mostly Republican governors pull out of federally-funded unemployment programs, including a weekly $ 300 check, which businesses complained about to encourage the unemployed to stay at home. The early termination began on June 5 and will continue until July 31, when Louisiana, the only one of those states to have a Democratic governor, will end weekly scrutiny.

For the rest of the country, these benefits will expire on September 6. There is so far no evidence of an increase in job searches in the 20 states that have already ended federal benefits.

A survey this week by the job search engine Indeed here found that while the vast majority of the unemployed indicated that they would like to start looking for work within the next three months, many did not express a sense of urgency. But increasing immunizations, decreasing savings and opening schools in the fall will be key to getting them back into the workforce.

The claims report showed that the number of people continuing to receive benefits after a first week of assistance increased from 56,000 to 3.469 million in the week ending June 19. As of mid-June, 14.7 million people were receiving benefits under all programs, down slightly from 14.8 million. at the beginning of the month.

Wall Street stocks were mostly trading higher. The dollar appreciated slightly against a basket of currencies. US Treasury prices have fallen.

EMPLOYEE POACHING

In a separate report released Thursday, the ISM said its domestic factory activity index slipped to 60.6 last month from 61.2 in May. A reading above 50 indicates an expansion of the manufacturing sector, which accounts for 11.9% of the US economy.

A measure of factory employment contracted for the first time since November. Companies reported hiring or attempting to hire. A significant number have reported staff turnover due to wage dynamics in the markets, ISM Timothy Fiore said.

Chart: ISM PMI –

It appears companies are paying to steal workers from other companies, said Conrad DeQuadros, senior economic advisor at Brean Capital in New York City.

Lack of affordable child care and fears of contracting the coronavirus have also been blamed for keeping workers, mostly women, at home. There was a record 9.3 million vacancies at the end of April and 9.3 million people were officially unemployed in May.

A third report from global outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas showed that job cuts announced by US-based employers fell 16.7% to 20,476 in June, the lowest level since June 2000. Layoffs have fallen by 88% compared to June 2020.

There were 67,975 job layoffs in the second quarter, the lowest number since the April-June period of 1997. In the first half of this year, layoffs fell 87% to 212,661, the lowest total for the January-June period since 1995.

We were seeing the elastic go back, said Andrew Challenger, senior vice president of Challenger, Gray & Christmas. Businesses are holding on to their workers during a period of record job openings and very high confidence among job seekers. We haven’t seen such low job cuts since the Dot-Com boom.