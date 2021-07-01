The stock market offers a return of 39 pc in FY21 – Newspaper





KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) offered investors a tantalizing return of 39% at the close of markets for 2020-21. The comparative average returns were 23% on average per year and the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) 19% over the past 20 years, the average of 15% and the CAGR of 11% over 15 years and the average return of 16% and the CAGR of 14% over 10 years. Over the past five years, the average annual return has fallen to 7% and the CAGR to 5%. Three of the past five years have not been kind to investors with negative returns of 10% in FY18; 19pc in FY19 and 1.53pc in FY20. The period was plagued by an error in judgment on entering the MSCI Emerging Market from Frontier Market in 2017; uncertainty about the economic and political situation and finally the Covid-19 engulfing the world in flames. With worries and uncertainties setting in on most fronts, investors returned in droves to the market, taking the benchmark KSE-100 to its highest level in four years. Mohammad Sohail, CEO of Topline Securities, observed that the increase in local liquidity after Covid-19, market reforms and economic recovery, combined to have a positive impact on the stock market during FY21 . He noted that in FY21, the value traded per day (loan and future) averaged Rs 28 billion, which was the highest value traded in a single day in the past 15 years. Improving investor sentiment and volumes have helped companies make record IPOs and appropriate offers. Mr Sohail said a 39% market recovery was seen after three bad years. He believed that although the market was trading at an attractive MEP, but foreign sales did not stop, the fate of the IMF program and the Afghan situation will remain the main drivers of the market in the months to come. Posted in Dawn, July 1, 2021

