Major Restaurant Franchisee Buys San Antonio Favorite Taco Cabana for $ 85 Million





The owner of Taco Cabana – which was founded in San Antonio in the 1970s and has become a local success story – sells the chain for $ 85 million to a company that is the largest franchisee of Jack in the Box and TGI Friday’s restaurants. .

Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. announced Thursday that it has entered into a share purchase agreement with a subsidiary of Yadav Enterprises Inc., which operates nearly 400 restaurants in Texas, California and 16 other states.

The deal is expected to close in the third quarter and Taco Cabana will remain based in San Antonio, a spokesperson confirmed. The Tex-Mex chain generated $ 239.4 million in revenue for the year ending Jan. 3, down nearly 20% from the previous year. There are 142 company-owned establishments in Texas as well as six franchise restaurants in New Mexico. The Addison-based Fiesta Restaurant Group will use the proceeds to repay $ 79.2 million in loans and fees and to expand its Pollo Tropical chain, its only current stake. The company’s cash balance stood at $ 67.6 million on Sunday. “We have made the strategic decision to sell the Taco Cabana business to allow our management team to fully focus on accelerating Pollo’s growth, and we are very excited about the tremendous growth opportunities we have for Pollo Tropical activity, ”said the President and CEO of Fiesta. Richard Stockinger said in a statement. On ExpressNews.com: A look back at the history of Taco Cabana, a wasted fortune Godofredo A. Vsquez / Personal photographer Along with its Jack in the Box and TGI Friday franchises, Yadav Enterprises is also one of Denny’s largest franchisees, a major investor in the TGI Friday ownership group, and a franchisee of El Pollo Loco and Corner Bakery Cafe. “Anil Yadav, CEO of Yadav Enterprises, has an impressive entrepreneurial background and is a highly respected restaurant operator with proven success in a variety of limited and full service concepts,” added Stockinger. “We are confident that he will be an effective steward of the Taco Cabana brand over the long term.” The history of Taco Cabana is rooted in San Antonio. Founder Felix Stehling started a hamburger business in 1952 called Triple S, where he introduced the city to the now famous bean burger of refried beans, diced onions, Fritos and Cheese Whiz. He invested in Crosswinds, a bar near the San Antonio International Airport, and operated many other restaurants and nightclubs, including the Bombay Bicycle Club, Poco Loco Club, and Crystal Pistol. When a Dairy Queen opposite the Crystal Pistol closed in 1978, Stehling leased the property in Hildebrand and San Pedro to use as parking for the bar. He and his family decided to open another restaurant there. They considered selling burgers and then barbecues before finally settling on tacos, and Taco Cabana was born. The restaurant immediately took off, with sales reaching $ 700 on opening day. It stayed open 24 hours a day so Stehling didn’t have to lock patio furniture every night. Stehling and her stepson Lynn Moody expanded Taco Cabana, adding a second location in 1983 and seven more in 1986. On ExpressNews.com: Lynn Moody, co-founder of Taco Cabana passes away He wanted to sell franchises and go public, but some of the family – the co-owners – didn’t want to go down that road. He became the sole owner of five restaurants and kept the name Taco Cabana in 1987, and his brother Mike took over four locations. Five years later, Stehling sold 30% of Taco Cabana to the public for $ 35 million. But after a second share offering in 1993, problems began to arise. The chain didn’t have enough experienced managers as it swelled to over 100 restaurants, and efforts to expand into Colorado were unsuccessful. Stehling was ousted from his post as president in 1994 amid a clash with the CEO of Taco Cabana. In 2000, Carrols Restaurant Group, based in Syracuse, NY, bought the chain for $ 154 million. By that time, it had grown to 126 restaurants primarily located in Texas, Oklahoma, and Arizona. Carrols parted ways with the Fiesta Restaurant Group in 2012, the same year Stehling passed away. Moody passed away in 2019. Editor-in-chief Patrick Danner contributed to this report. [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.expressnews.com/business/local/article/San-Antonio-Taco-Cabana-sold-for-85-million-16287393.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos