Investing in the stock market is one of the best ways to build wealth

Americans feel less comfortable investing in the stock market for the long term, even though it is one of the best ways to move forward. In 2021, 28% of Americans said real estate was their preferred way to invest over a period of 10 years or more, according to a Bankrate survey. About a quarter said cash investments, such as savings accounts or CDs, are their main long-term investment method, and only 16% said they would choose the stock market, according to the site. Financial web. This is a big departure from the comfort of investing in the stock market. A year earlier, markets were at the top of the list with some 28% of Americans choosing it as their preferred investment. “To see that when the market performed as well as it did last year, it was surprising,” said Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at Bankrate. The pandemic may have had an impact on how investors plan to invest and made more Americans aware of having cash on hand for emergencies. “Unfortunately, investors tend to look for performance,” McBride said. “This is often the pattern we see. Building long term wealth really takes the opposite tack.” More Investing in you:

What you need to know before you start investing Why the stock market makes sense for sustainable wealth Investing in the stock market with discipline and patience for decades is usually the best way to build wealth, according to financial experts. “What we’ve seen over the long term, for long holding periods, is that stock market returns have generally outperformed other asset classes,” said Roger Ma, certified financial planner atliving arrangement and author of“Work your money, not your life. For many people, their first investments in stocks are through an employer-sponsored retirement plan, such as a 401 (k) plan. But, even for those who wish to invest outside of these accounts, it is relatively straightforward to get started with several online brokerages that offer no fees. “It has never been easier or cheaper for individual investors to participate in the stock market in a diverse way,” said McBride.

Managing a retirement portfolio or other long-term equity investments can also be fairly easy, Ma said. “You don’t need to know what to invest in, when to buy it and when to sell it,” he said. “It can be as simple as buying a single fund portfolio or a target date fund that is getting closer to when you want to retire.” And, the makeup seen in the stock market can multiply what you save exponentially. Lauryn Williams, CFP and founder of Is it worth it, describes the stock market investment as passing on a conveyor belt at the airport. “You can walk, and you should always walk, most people walk when they get on the treadmill,” Williams said. “You still keep saving, but the treadmill is going to help you get there faster.” Even if the market collapses or stagnates in the months and years to come, experts recommend staying the course and being more selective with the companies you invest in. “As far as my long-term outlook goes, to be honest with you stocks is the best place to be, but I just wouldn’t expect much from the big mids,” the billionaire investor said. Leon Cooperman duringCNBC Financial Advisors Summit. “I am ready to be in this kind of environment where I have to choose my path to success.” Actions against cash In the long run, cash is generally not a good investment for building wealth. It is much more useful to have money for something like an emergency savings fund. “Cash is great for short-term needs because there is no volatility,” McBride said. “But the lack of return means that not only will it not create your wealth over long periods of time, it will erode it.” This is due to inflation, or goods and services become more expensive over time. If you are just saving money in cash and not seeing high returns, you will have to save more and more to buy the same things as inflation rises. After the coronavirus pandemic, this may be a priority for Americans as inflation rises and pushes up prices. One of the best ways to fight inflation is to invest in assets that will give you a higher rate of return, such as the stock market. In return for the risk of volatility, investors are rewarded with higher returns. “Your biggest long-term risk is investing too prudently,” McBride said.