Best Cheap Home Insurance In Denver

With all of its natural threats, Denver doesn’t necessarily offer cheap insurance rates, with the average home insurance policy costing $ 1,943 per year for $ 250,000 home coverage. That’s more than the average cost of home insurance in Colorado, which costs $ 1,659 per year, and much higher than the national average of $ 1,312 each year.

More … than 727,000 inhabitants in Denver County spread over 338,341 housing units and 301,501 households. Compared to other areas like Jersey City and Hartford, Denver has a very high rate of owner-occupied properties, totaling around 50% for an even split between owners and renters. With Denver prone to fires, storms and snow, you can’t afford to go without home insurance when you own a home in Denver. Based on the latest numbers and rankings from 2021, these are the best cheap home insurance companies in Denver.

Best Cheap Home Insurance Companies Denver

Based on 2021 average home insurance rates, the five companies with the cheapest home insurance rates are Auto-Owners, USAA, American Family, Travelers, and Allstate.

* USAA is not eligible for official ranking with JD Power due to eligibility restrictions

Car owners

Auto owners have some of the highest customer satisfaction scores in JD Power’s 2020 US Home Insurance Study. Homeowners can add essential protections, such as guaranteed home replacement cost, water and sewer backup coverage, ordinance or law coverage, and equipment failure protection. Its exclusive Owners Plus program is designed as an all-in-one solution for homeowners looking for multi-faceted protection. To save money on your premiums, Auto-Owners offers several savings programs, such as multi-policy, payout, full payout, loss-free, and mortgage-free discounts. If you have a green home, or if your home has protective devices or a water shut-off system, you may be eligible for additional discounts.

United States

USAA has some of the cheapest auto insurance rates and the best customer service, but you must be either an active military or a veteran (or an immediate family member) to take advantage of their home insurance. In addition to the standard home insurance coverage, there is also coverage for home sharing, earthquakes, and loss of use. Available discount options include claim-free discounts, higher deductible, Protective Device Credit, and plan discounts. Along with USAA’s fantastic customer service, there are several support options including online, phone, chat, and in-person support.

American family

American Family is roughly on par with average ratings for customer satisfaction, but it’s its coverage that shines. There is a whole range of protections available to give you all the coverage you need, including home maintenance and wear and tear coverage. American Family also works directly with the National Flood Insurance Program to provide flood insurance without the requirement of a separate policy. In addition to loyalty, generational, and multiple payment discounts, American Family also offers discounts based on the age of your home, home renovations, and smart home systems, such as Nest.

Travelers

Travelers also offers excellent coverage for Denver home insurance. Homeowners can choose between coverage for special personal property, contents and additional protection against replacement costs, jewelry and valuables, and a personal items float. Travelers also offers water protection, identity fraud and green home coverage for affected properties. To help you save money on your monthly premiums, there are discounts available that include discounts for homebuyers, lossless homes, and green homes.

Allstate

Allstate offers a selection of unique coverages typically found among home insurance companies, including coverage for your business property, sports equipment and musical instruments. There are also options for a personal umbrella policy, scheduled personal property, prefab / mobile home insurance, and a HostAdvantage program if you need home sharing or AirBnB insurance. If you happen to update your home with green renovations, you may be able to get additional discounts, in addition to specialized coverage.

Denver Home Insurance Considerations

Denver homeowners are exposed to several natural threats that can wreak havoc in your home.

Fires: The 2019 wildfires made home insurance very difficult for many homeowners to buy because of the increased risk in the area. Many policies cover fire damage, but you should always check with your home insurance company to make sure you have sufficient coverage.

The 2019 wildfires made home insurance very difficult for many homeowners to buy because of the increased risk in the area. Many policies cover fire damage, but you should always check with your home insurance company to make sure you have sufficient coverage. Sump pump and water make-up cover: Denver is home to thunderstorms and extreme winter conditions, which can lead to water damage. Sump pump and emergency water coverage ensures that if you have frozen or broken pipes, the damage will most likely be covered by your policy.

Denver is home to thunderstorms and extreme winter conditions, which can lead to water damage. Sump pump and emergency water coverage ensures that if you have frozen or broken pipes, the damage will most likely be covered by your policy. Flood insurance: Flood insurance is not included in the average insurance policy. Some insurance companies offer this protection directly, while others may require that you purchase a separate flood insurance policy from the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP).

Denver Home Insurance Discounts

There are several types of home insurance discounts that Denver homeowners can use to lower the cost of their home insurance policies.

Home: Your home could provide additional discounts on home insurance, with companies offering savings for new home construction, upgraded utilities, safe building materials, or a new roof upgrade.

Your home could provide additional discounts on home insurance, with companies offering savings for new home construction, upgraded utilities, safe building materials, or a new roof upgrade. Quote: Your home insurance policy can also save you money when you consolidate your home and auto insurance, renew your policy early, or pay off your entire policy.

Your home insurance policy can also save you money when you consolidate your home and auto insurance, renew your policy early, or pay off your entire policy. Customer: Many providers offer savings to individuals, such as discounts for loyalty, no claims, good credit, seniors or serving military and veterans.

Each insurance company offers its own selection of home insurance discounts based on where you live. Before purchasing a home insurance policy, be sure to inquire about the discounts available for your policy.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the best home insurance company?

Based on our in-depth analysis, the top home insurance companies in 2021 include USAA, Travelers, Allstate, Lemonade, AAA, Amica, and MetLife. However, the best insurance company for you can vary depending on individual rate factors like where you live, the type of home you have, and the type of coverage you choose.

How Much Does Home Insurance Cost in Denver?

The average cost of home insurance in Denver is $ 1,312 per year for a policy with $ 250,000 of home coverage. It is significantly cheaper than the average cost of Colorado home insurance, which averages out at $ 1,659 per year.

How Much Home Insurance Do I Need in Denver?

Home insurance isn’t mandatory in Denver, but if you have a mortgage, your lender will likely require you to have a minimum amount of coverage. Either way, the region’s extreme temperatures can inflict very costly losses on your home that you would have to pay out of pocket without home insurance coverage.

Methodology

Bankrate uses Quadrant Information Services to analyze rates for all zip codes and homes in the 50 states and Washington, DC.

Coverage A, Housing: $ 250,000

Cover B, Other structures: $ 25,000

Coverage C, Personal Property: $ 125,000

Coverage D, Loss of use: $ 50,000

Coverage E, liability: $ 300,000

Coverage F, Medical Payments: $ 1,000

Homeowners also have a $ 1,000 deductible and a separate wind and hail deductible (if required).

These are sample rates and should only be used for comparison purposes. Your quotes may be different.

Rates are determined based on 2021 Quadrant Information Services data.