How Points and Miles Credit Cards Can Make Returning to Travel Easier | Business

As the era of COVID-19 vaccination makes travel safer, many people who have stayed at home during pandemic closures are on vacation again. The number of airport checkpoints increased by about 20% from January to mid-June 2021, compared to the same period in 2020, according to data from the Transportation Security Administration.

Rewards like points and miles earned with a travel credit card can help you get to a long-awaited dream destination, especially as a new cardholder. Currently, there is no shortage of generous signup offers for those with good credit (a FICO score of 690 or higher), but before accepting one, determine if a travel credit card matches your spending.

Even for globetrotters, a travel credit card may not be compatible with habits or financial situation. Weigh these factors to determine what is right for you.

WHEN A TRAVEL CREDIT CARD MAKES SENSE

Travel credit card options are plentiful. There are general travel credit cards that allow flexible refunds, and co-branded travel credit cards allow travel refunds with certain brands of hotels, airlines, or third-party travel websites.

These types of credit cards can be useful if you travel regularly, have no debt, and pay the bill in full each month to avoid interest charges. Otherwise, the high interest rate of these cards reduces the value of the rewards. If you check these boxes, you can consider a travel credit card.

Pairing a travel card with a travel savings fund can also avoid unwanted budget surprises, such as costs that aren’t covered by credit card rewards. If you want to go somewhere in six to 12 months, put money aside on every paycheque to avoid going into debt, says Kelly Luethje, certified financial planner and founder of the Willow Planning Group in New Hampshire.

You might not have racked up the points you need to cover a whole trip, so I like a travel fund to help top up what you haven’t racked up on the credit card, says. it.

THE ESSENTIALS FOR A TRAVEL CREDIT CARD

A travel credit card should make travel easier and cheaper. Depending on where and how often you travel, desirable features may vary.

For Christine Lozada, California resident and creator of YouTube channel Where In The World is CL, a travel credit card and its benefits were essential to her jet-set lifestyle.

She says the access that her travel credit card gives to airport lounges is huge for me.

Your priorities may differ, but here are a few factors to consider:

Annual fees. Consider travel credit cards with high annual fees only if the benefits of the card can outweigh the cost. Less frequent travelers can get more value from a credit card with no annual fee.

Introductory offers. A signup bonus can cover the cost of a vacation, but spending too much money to qualify for one defeats the purpose. Instead, plan to apply for a travel credit card around a high spending month or season to meet bonus requirements with purchases within budget.

Rewards. Look for a reward rate of 1.5% or 2% of your spending. Depending on the terms of a card, the value of rewards may increase or decrease with different redemption options. Travel reimbursements generally get the best value for money. In some cases, you can maximize the rewards by transferring points to loyalty programs. Lozada transferred points from his credit card to his hotel loyalty program to get even more value for his points. She used them for a stay in Carlsbad, California.

A large network of traders. You are likely to have fewer problems abroad with a travel credit card belonging to the globally accepted Visa or Mastercard networks.

No foreign transaction fees. For international travelers, a travel credit card that doesn’t charge a foreign transaction fee saves money. These fees are generally assessed as a percentage of the amount of each purchase made abroad.

Economic benefits. Valuable benefits are usually offered on travel cards with an annual fee. Airline credit cards can have free checked baggage or priority boarding. Hotel branded credit cards could include a free night and automatic elite status. Some general travel credit cards offer statement credit for Global entry or the TSA PreCheck application fee, travel or dining credit, or airport lounge access. The card with the perks that you are most likely to use will give you the best value for your money.

Travel benefits or protections. Travel credit cards can offer trip cancellation or interruption insurance, lost baggage reimbursement, rental car insurance and more. Coverage is often secondary to any existing insurance.

Read the terms carefully to get the most out of your benefits.

This article was provided to The Associated Press by the NerdWallet personal finance website. Melissa Lambarena is a writer at NerdWallet. Email: [email protected] Twitter: @lissalambarena.

