Israeli tech firms storm markets, with record IPOs in June





Israeli tech companies made a record number of initial public share offerings in June, with 18 such deals, through both traditional IPOs and mergers with ad hoc acquisition companies, mainly on exchanges in the United States and Israel. The total amount of funds raised from public markets in June was $ 4.55 billion, according to the IVC Research Center, which tracks Israel’s high-tech industry. There have been four stock offerings in U.S. markets in a single week, the data shows. Sentinel Labs raised $ 1.23 billion on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, for a valuation of $ 9 billion. IronSource raised $ 850 million at a valuation of $ 11.1 billion, following a merger with Thoma Bravo Advantage, a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company; Payoneer Global shares also began trading on the Nasdaq, after the company raised $ 750 million to a valuation of $ 3.3 billion through a SPAC merger with FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. ; and shares of content recommendation firm Taboola reached the Nasdaq, raising $ 260 million at a valuation of some $ 2.6 billion, also in a SPAC merger with ION Acquisition Corp. 1, according to IVC data. On June 10, Monday.com began trading on the Nasdaq after raising $ 573 million for a valuation of $ 6.8 billion on the Nasdaq, according to data from IVC. On June 16, WalkMe raised $ 287 million on the Nasdaq. Get The Times of Israel Daily Edition

by email and never miss our best stories By registering, you accept the conditions “The extraordinary number of companies entering the US public markets in June through IPOs and mergers with PSPCs has had two main drivers: a financial and an economic,” said Alec Ellison, US chairman of the OurCrowd venture capital fund and former president of technology investing. banking at Jeffries LLC. “The financial markets are teeming with liquidity from the Federal Reserve continuing its easy money policies. In addition, the application of digital in all economic sectors has accelerated the growth of many companies enabling this digital transformation. Public markets have a voracious appetite for such ventures. Also in June, companies that raised shares on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange included Idommo, which raised $ 23 million; PulseNmore, with $ 42.3 million; and Aura Air, with $ 11 million, according to IVC data. According to IVC, five new unicorns, private companies valued at over $ 1 billion, formed in June: Hailo, Transmit Security, JoyTunes, Claroty and Bringg.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesofisrael.com/israeli-tech-firms-storm-markets-with-record-number-of-ipos-in-june/

