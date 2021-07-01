United Nations Sustainable Fellowships Initiative launches new SSE TV channel powered by Fintech.TV





NEW YORK, July 1, 2021 / PRNewswire / – The United Nations Sustainable Fellowships Initiative (UN SSE) today publishes its new ESS TV channel. The channel, powered by Fintech.TV , is a new global platform for CEOs, board members, security market regulators and market infrastructure ecosystem thought leaders to share their development experience sustainable with the wider financial market community and policymakers. The goal of SSE TV is to facilitate a global dialogue on sustainable finance, peer learning and the sharing of best practices. Anthony miller, the UN SSE coordinator said: “SSE TV is an excellent opportunity for exchanges to share the progress they have made over the past decade to support sustainable development and to encourage each other to achieve ambitious future goals. In today’s world, it is crucial that learning opportunities are offered across all types of media and conversations take place in person as well as digitally to be as inclusive as possible. We are excited to launch our new SSE TV channel today and are honored to collaborate with our partners at Fintech.TV on this project. ” Molinari wins, co-founder of Fintech.TV said: “It is truly an honor and a privilege for FINTECH.TV to power SSE TV. We believe it is essential for everyone, individually and collectively, to take personal responsibility for advancing global sustainability. Through SSE TV, we can help amplify and extend the global dialogue at the intersection of capital markets and sustainability to help advance the achievement of the 2030 goals. ” Launch of the SSE TV channel with an interview with David Schwimmer, CEO of the London Stock Exchange Group, as well as a panel discussion between David and Mark Carney (former Governor of the Bank of England and current UN Special Envoy for Climate Action and Finance) and Leila Fourie (CEO Johannesburg Stock Exchange) led by James zhan (Director, UNCTAD Investment Division and Chairman, UN SSE Executive Board). In the first round of interviews, a new interview will be posted each week that will include conversations with: Ashishkumar Chauhan , CEO, ESB

“It is important that India is developing green energy for sustainable development and it is well placed to do so, given the sunlight it receives. “

, CEO, ESB David Schwimmer , CEO, LSEG

“We have seen a transformation in the way the financial world sees sustainability and ESG dynamics.”

, CEO, LSEG Julie becker , Deputy Managing Director (CEO on April 21), LuxSE

“In the future, all financial products will be sustainable by default”

Deputy Managing Director (CEO on April 21), LuxSE Loh Boon Chye , CEO, SGX

“ESG invests in Asia catches up quickly. “

, CEO, SGX Olga Cantillo , CEO, APV

“We, as stock exchanges, play a very important role in the service of the financial system in its transition to more sustainable development. “

, CEO, APV Mohamed Farid Saleh , Executive Chairman, Egyptian Stock Exchange

“Fund managers must promote and improve their investment in sustainable companies and projects. “

Executive Chairman, Egyptian Stock Exchange Sandy Frucher , former vice-president, Nasdaq

“It is necessary that exchanges be an example for the market.”

, former vice-president, Nasdaq Leila Fourie , CEO Johannesburg Stock Exchange

“Our role as an exchange is far more important than just looking at the bottom line. We have a social license. to operate and maintain. Please Click here to find all the interviews and discover the new SSE TV channel. Elements of the interviews can be freely quoted or rebroadcast, but mention of the UN SSE is required. A copy or link to the post containing the quote or video replay should be sent to [email protected] . Alternatively, you can tag the ESS on Twitter: @SSEinitiative or @FintechTvGlobal. The United Nations Sustainable Fellowships Initiative (UN SSE) SSE is a United Nations partnership program organized by UNCTAD, the United Nations Global Compact, the UNEP FI and the PRI. The mission of the SSE is to provide a global platform to explore how exchanges, in collaboration with investors, companies (issuers), regulators, policy makers and relevant international organizations, can improve performance on ESG issues. (environment, social and corporate governance) and encourage sustainable investment, including funding for the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. ESS seeks to accomplish this mission through an integrated program of conducting evidence-based policy analysis, facilitating a network and forum for building multi-stakeholder consensus, and providing technical assistance and advisory services. For more information, please visit: www.SSEinitiative.org FINTECH.TV FINTECH.TV is a global media platform that brings you thought leadership interviews across finance, blockchain, technology, sustainability, impact investing, SDGs and ESG. With a global studio presence on major international stock exchanges including the New York Stock Exchange, NASDAQ and the London Stock Exchange, FINTECH.TV achieved 850M households around the world through distribution on their digital platform as well as Bloomberg Television, CNBC Africa and CNBC Arabia. SOURCE Fintech.TV

