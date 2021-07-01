OneWeb ready to connect northern hemisphere after successful launch of Arianespace





London-based Low Earth Orbit (LEO) constellation operator OneWeb sent a critical batch of 36 new satellites into space early Thursday morning, after a successful launch on a Arianespace Soyuz rocket. The new batch brings OneWeb’s total constellation to 254 satellites, which he says is enough to start delivering commercial high-speed internet connectivity services to much of the northern hemisphere. It is the one that gives us connectivity of 50 degrees north latitude to the North Pole, and covers Northern Europe, the UK, Greenland, Canada, Alaska and Iceland, the CEO said. from OneWeb, Neil Masterson, to reporters after the launch. Arianespace launched the eighth batch of OneWeb satellites from the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Siberia at 8:48 a.m. EDT. This is the 58th Arianespaces Soyuz mission carried out in coordination with its Starsem affiliate. When fully launched, the OneWebs constellation will include 648 satellites. The operator plans to start launching services in limited regions by the end of this year. The successful launch is particularly good news for Bharti Global, which has just announced an investment of more than $ 500 million inOneWeb, making Bharti Global the largest shareholder in a now fully funded company. Funding marks an upturn for OneWeb, which declared bankruptcy just 15 months ago. OneWeb represents a unique opportunity for investors at a key time in the commercialization of the space, Sunil Bharti Mittal, now executive chairman of OneWebs, said in a statement.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.satellitetoday.com/launch/2021/07/01/oneweb-ready-to-connect-northern-hemisphere-after-successful-arianespace-launch/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

