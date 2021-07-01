Riskified Announces Filing of Registration Statement for Initial Public Offering | Business





NEW YORK – (BUSINESS WIRE) – July 1, 2021– Riskified, a fraud management platform for frictionless e-commerce, today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form F-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for a proposal to initial public offering of its Class A ordinary shares. The offering is subject to market conditions and there can be no assurance that the offering will be able to be completed, nor as to the actual size, price or other terms of the offering. offer. Riskified intends to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol RSKD. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, JP Morgan Securities LLC and Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC are acting as principal bookkeepers for the proposed offering. Barclays Capital Inc., KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Piper Sandler & Co., Truist Securities, Inc. and William Blair & Company, LLC are the co-book managers for the proposed offering. The proposed offer will be made only by means of a prospectus. Once available, a copy of the preliminary prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained, when available, from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York, 10282, by e-mail at prospectus- [email protected], or by telephone at 866-471-2526; JP Morgan Securities LLC, Attn: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York, 11717, by email at [email protected], or by phone at 1-866-803-9204; and Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, One Madison Avenue, New York, New York, 10010, by email at [email protected], or by phone at 800-221-1037 . A registration statement on Form F-1 relating to the proposed offering has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor offers to purchase may be accepted, before the entry into force of the registration statement. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy such securities, and there will be no sale of such securities in any state or jurisdiction where such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. About Riskified Riskified enables businesses to realize the full potential of e-commerce by making it secure, accessible and frictionless. We have built a next-generation e-commerce risk management platform that enables online merchants to build trusting relationships with their consumers. Leveraging machine learning that benefits from a global merchant network, our platform identifies the individual behind every online interaction, helping merchants and our customers remove the risks and uncertainties associated with their business. We generate higher sales and reduce fraud and other operating costs for our merchants and strive to deliver a superior customer experience, compared to the performance of our merchants before we integrate. View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210701005806/en/ CONTACT: Investor Relations Contact: Chris Mammone, the Blueshirt group for Riskified [email protected] Corporate communications: Rowena Kelley [email protected] KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEW YORK INDUSTRY KEYWORD: INTERNET SECURITY ONLINE RETAIL TECHNOLOGY SOURCE: risky Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 07/01/2021 14: 11 / DISC: 07/01/2021 14:11 http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210701005806/en

