FTC just took a step that could make it easier to sue Amazon





The FTC on Thursday voted 3-2 to repeal a 2015 policy document that limited how officials could prosecute alleged violators of antitrust laws, meaning more corporate behavior could be the subject of FTC investigations and prosecutions.

The 2015 political declaration, a voluntary pledge by the Obama-era FTC, assured the public that the agency would prioritize “consumer welfare” in its enforcement decisions. At the time, the FTC was also committed to examining “business justifications” that could offset the alleged harms to competition, which amounted to a series of self-imposed limits on the FTC’s scope of authority. .

In striving to lift these limitations, Khan has sent a powerful signal that regulators may soon take a closer look at business practices whose supposedly harmful effects go beyond impacts on consumer prices. Behaviors that hurt innovation or workers could receive renewed attention, said Charlotte Slaiman, director of competition policy at consumer group Public Knowledge and former head of the FTC.

This could be bad news for Amazon. Various critics of the company have decried how the e-commerce giant is mistreating its drivers and warehouse workers, abusing its dominance of the e-commerce market, and restricting innovation by dominating the smart home speaker market.

Amazon recently invited even more antitrust scrutiny with its proposed $ 8.45 billion acquisition of the MGM movie studio, a deal that would be reviewed by the FTC. Earlier this week, Amazon asked Khan to withdraw from business involving the company, noting that it had “repeatedly argued that Amazon was guilty of antitrust violations and should be dismantled.” The FTC has not commented on the petition. “The withdrawal of the 2015 declaration is just the beginning of our efforts,” Khan said at a public meeting of the committee, the first such event in more than 20 years. (The FTC usually operates behind closed doors.) Khan said that in the coming months, the agency will consider issuing new guidelines on business practices that “will warrant close scrutiny.” Khan’s opponents on the commission, Republican Commissioners Noah Phillips and Christine Wilson, said the vote would usher in uncertainty for business leaders who had relied on FTC advice for years. “Businesses want to obey the law, but they need to know what the law is,” Wilson said. “Are we concerned about the lack of clarity we would create for the business community if we rescinded the policy statement?” “ Khan, who called for sweeping changes in the practice of antitrust law, has pointed out in previous academic writing how the commitment to a “consumer welfare” standard risks ignoring business practices that do not. do not appear to harm consumers but nevertheless constitute a danger to competition. . In theory, the consumer welfare standard is supposed to take these types of harms into account, Slaiman said.. But, in practice, courts have interpreted the law so narrowly that they have sometimes focused exclusively on consumer prices. “Reversing the policy statement doesn’t say the FTC can do whatever it wants; it’s just remove that particular limitation that the FTC imposed on itself,” Slaiman said. “Now the FTC will be able to use its fuller statutory authority that Congress has given it.”

