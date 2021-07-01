Factbox: UK aims to strengthen London as a global financial center

LONDON, July 1 (Reuters) – The UK Finance Ministry on Thursday implemented capital market reforms to boost the City of London’s global appeal after leaving the European Union. Read more

Below are details on what has been announced to change a mess of financial rules inherited from the EU:

INSURANCE CAPITAL RULES

The ministry said there are compelling arguments for changing the insurance capital rules known as Solvency II.

He said there were good reasons to change the “risk margin” and “corresponding adjustment” rules, and to reduce the burden of how insurers calculate their basic solvency capital requirement.

The Bank of England was asked to ‘model’ different options to better understand what combination of changes was needed, with a ‘full set of reforms’ subject to public consultation in early 2022.

TRADING OF SHARES AND DERIVATIVES

The ministry presented proposals to reform the securities trading rules known as MiFID II, such as a more flexible definition of a trading venue to remove barriers to entry as as trading technology advances.

To encourage more small businesses with market capitalizations of less than £ 50million to register, a new category of trading platform with lighter regulatory requirements will be explored.

To minimize the impact of blackouts on the stock markets, it will be considered to establish a “playbook” that the markets will have to follow in the event of a blackout.

The rules for “systematic internalisers” or internal stock exchanges in banks will be simplified to reduce costs.

A cap on “dark” or off-exchange transactions must be removed.

The so-called stock trading obligation, which requires stocks to be traded on a platform recognized by UK regulators, should be removed to allow trading on any UK or foreign platform for ” get the best price “.

Proposals are made to limit the scope of the trading obligation for derivatives.

COMMODITY MARKETS

Currently, regulators place limits on the amount of a commodity that a single market participant can hold to avoid price manipulation.

The government is proposing to revoke the obligation to apply position limits to all exchange traded contracts and to transfer the definition of position controls from the Financial Conduct Authority to trading venues.

A relaxation of the rules is outlined for units of large energy companies and others where the trading of commodity derivatives is “incidental” and not an integral part of the business.

The specific rules for “oil market players” on commodity derivatives markets could be removed.

FIXED INCOME BAND

The ministry wants a single “consolidated band” stream of all bond prices on trading venues to give investors insight into the markets, but prefers a market-based solution to a mandatory band although both options are under consideration. He is seeking advice on potential changes to the law to allow for the creation of a band.

PROSPECTUS

The ministry is proposing an overhaul of the information document published by companies wishing to register, in order to encourage more hesitation by simplifying the rules and reducing duplication.

He proposes that the two regulatory issues, securities admissions and public offer rules, should henceforth be treated separately.

The government proposes to remove the rule that it is a criminal offense to apply for admission to trading before the publication of a prospectus. Instead, the Financial Conduct Authority would be given new responsibilities for regulating admissions to trading.

Less stringent rules are proposed for making forward-looking statements in prospectuses.

Alternatives are being considered to the requirement of a prospectus when a private company offers securities that are not admitted to the stock market. Ideas are being sought to relax the requirement for companies already listed overseas wishing to offer shares in the UK.

Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Timothy Heritage

