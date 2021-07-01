The 5 most striking disclosures in the long-awaited Robinhoods IPO filing

Wall Street is finally taking a peek under the hood of Robinhood ahead of the most anticipated public debut since WeWork, and while no-charge trading apps offering a prospectus aren’t as shocking as coworking unicorns, there are some. had more than a few surprises in Robinhoods Thursday afternoon deposit.

Like most major contemporary IPOs, it is underwritten by all of the major banks excluding Morgan Stanley, in which case and the numbers are even bigger, the profits are moot for now, and the founders of the company will keep considerable control, thanks to the proposed structuring of share offers.

But the $ 12 billion company that wants to democratize finance for all had some big points worth talking about. Here are five revelations that really gave our eyeballs a workout:

Robinhoods’ recent growth is staggering, especially for a company selling more growth

The word growth is mentioned 217 times in the Robinhoods S-1 file, which makes sense given that it had nearly 18 million users at the end of March, a 107% increase year-over-year, reflected by its rising revenues, which increased by more than 311% during the same period.

Take a look at some of this growth:

More information on the crypto push later, but for now just savor the scale of what appears to be Robinhoods’ monetization of the retail boom that was sparked by hundreds of millions of people trapped in. indoors during a one-of-a-kind global pandemic. The stock market made an unprecedented parabolic rally between March 2020 and March 2021.

And also take into account that what we were looking at includes January’s short squeeze on stocks like GameStop GME,

-4.57%

and AMC Entertainment AMC,

-4.34%

which has seen retail investors become a key player, using apps like Robinhood, and cementing what we now call the memes stock boom into public consciousness.

But Robinhoods’ record is unequivocal in its argument that the best is yet to come and that even more growth can be found in a world where people finally leave their homes after 16 months of terrified boredom and the foam around the world. retail has already subsided.

Expansion into Asia and Europe is explicitly part of this plan, as is the belief that the more widespread adoption of individual investing is an organic next step in personal finance. But it’s worth mentioning that some of Robinhoods’ diehard retail investors ditched the platform after having to stop trading some stocks even during the height of the January crisis.

While this episode made Robinhood a household name, it also made the company’s co-founder Vlad Tenev a witness at a congressional hearing and made it clear to many marketers that the app does. was not for them. The company is setting aside 20-35% of its shares for retail investors to buy, but that might not be an easy sale in today’s climate.

On the Reddit WallStreetBets forum, a discussion of Thursday’s deal prompted users to discuss how they can cut the Robinhoods IPO short, with many still angry with January.

And speaking of anger

A lot of people are suing Robinhood. As many

You don’t usually see six pages of pending lawsuit disclosures in an IPO offer, but that is the case with Robinhood.

In addition to revealing on Wednesday that it would pay nearly $ 70 million to settle claims by the Financial Industry Regulation Authority that it disseminated false and misleading information to its clients, did not exercise due diligence In its approval of options accounts for novice traders and failed to provide complete market data to users, Robinhood also admitted Thursday that his lawyers are very busy.

More than 50 class actions have been filed against the company over the January trade restrictions, with three individual actions also pending for good measure. There are also apparently issues with the Antitrust Division of the Securities and Exchange Commissions and the United States Attorneys Office in Northern California, which subpoenaed the company and executed a warrant on Tenev’s cell phone.

Then there is an allegation from the Massachusetts state regulator that the company violated three state securities laws; New York regulator is looking into possible money laundering and cybersecurity offenses; 2,000 class action users who claim their accounts have been hacked; 15 class actions regarding server outages in March 2020 that made national headlines and froze users of their trading accounts in a stock market crash; six class actions by users who claim that Robinhoods’ controversial payment flow model robs them of best execution of their trades; an investigation by Finra into the same problem; and the disclosure of a settlement in a civil lawsuit for the suicide of 20-year-old Robinhood user Alex Kearns who committed suicide after seeing an unsettled options trade on his account caused him to lose over $ 700,000.

But that’s mostly for the Robinhoods legal issues that got into the IPOwell, aside from a few SEC cases and other lawsuits.

The future of Robinhoods is not to repeat its past

One of the main takeaways for anyone reading the offering document is that Robinhood is learning a lesson from all of these legal mistakes, so security, surveillance, and education are hot new keywords for a once-in-a-lifetime company. known to throw virtual confetti every time a user makes a trade on their phone.

And while the company still makes 81% of its revenue from the pay-to-order flow, it clearly wants to give a story of the development to potential investors. From S-1:

At Robinhood, our values ​​are at the service of our customers. The following values ​​describe the company we aspire to be.

Safety first. Robinhood is a security-driven company.

Participation is power. At Robinhood, the rich are no better off.

Radical customer orientation. We exist to make our customers happy.

Thinking of first principles. We are making bold bets and challenging the status quo.

After spending the last year fending off criticism of its business model, strengthening its technology in the face of huge user growth, better educating and supporting customers who seemed overwhelmed, and paying fines to multiple regulators, Robinhood is not shy about wanting people to know that he has learned his lesson in safety, or at least safer.

Well, apart from a key element

Forget Elon, Vlad Tenev is the real Dogefather

According to the Robinhoods file, the DOGEUSD dogecoin trade,

+1.42%

accounted for 34% of the company’s overall cryptocurrency transaction revenue in the first quarter of 2021, a fairly large jump from the 4% it represented in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Considering the fact that Robinhood also revealed that it has nearly $ 12 billion in crypto on its books, it looks like the company could be sitting on nearly $ 4 billion in doge, or roughly 7% of all coins currently in circulation.

But while some would point out the volatility of a cryptocurrency created as a joke about a dog meme, we prefer to mention that this huge holding makes Elon Musks’ doge tweets almost irrelevant because why listen to a guy who makes electric cars and space rockets when Robinhood just might be, as MarketWatchs’ Mark DeCambre expertly speculates, the dogecoin whale that was promised?

The average Robinhood user was born in the 90s

From S-1:

As of March 31, 2021, approximately 70% of our AUCs were from clients of our platform between the ages of 18 and 40, and the median age of clients on our platform was 31.

So the people this company relies on for the kind of financial greed that will fuel a multibillion-dollar trading platform were born. after Dallas died ?

Bold.