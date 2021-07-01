Business
Special use permit for shared solar project in Augusta County filed Thursday
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) – Pennsylvania-based Waynesboro Bridge Solar, LLC is hoping to obtain a special use permit to install solar panels on certain lands in Augusta County.
The company spoke Thursday at a Board of Zoning Appeals meeting about the benefits solar power would have for the community.
But not everyone is in favor of the proposed project.
The special use permit would allow Waynesboro Bridge Solar to install solar panels on 40 acres of land owned by HW Farms LLC off Old White Bridge Rd. In the Wayne neighborhood.
This project would be part of the shared solar program.
Anyone with an electrical account with Dominion in the service territory to access the benefits of solar power and the main benefit here is not just reduced greenhouse gas emissions, said Derek Sheehan of Dynamic Energy .
These people could also benefit from a 10% reduction on their electricity bill.
Sheehan adds that about one in five homes meet the requirements for installing solar panels on the roof of their home. This program would therefore allow more people to use solar energy without having panels on their property.
The shared solar program is part of the Virginia Clean Energy Act and will launch on October 1 starting with 30 to 40 projects across the state.
If approved, construction of the solar panels would not take place until 2023, but Waynesboro Bridge Solar said it would generate up to 25 years of electricity and could serve around 1,000 homes in the service area.
The company says construction would take around four months and could provide around 30 to 40 jobs over the life of the panels. They add that they hope to find a good part of these jobs locally.
You can read the full report of the plan here.
Some members of the community have spoken in favor of the project, including one of the owners of the property.
Times have changed then and times are changing now. So this project will help us financially to keep doing what we love to do, but it will also help others, said Steve Wine, co-owner of HW Farms.
Another proponent noted that if approved, the signs would not be a permanent change and could still be used for agricultural purposes.
If this land is solar, it cannot be used to become a home or a business, businesses or industries. It will be guaranteed to remain open space and possibly free agricultural use for the duration of the contract, said Nancy Sorrells.
Sorrells adds that the project would benefit all residents of Augusta County by diversifying the county’s tax base, providing substantial new tax revenue and keeping taxes lower in the future.
But many others have spoken out against the project, with the main concern that the panels are visible from their homes.
This solar farm would immediately decrease the value of these 10 properties and possibly others to a lesser extent. If you doubt this statement, how would you like to buy a house that overlooks a solar farm through your panoramic window? Jim Donnelly said.
Donnelly adds that he’s not totally opposed to the project, but thinks there might be a better location for it.
Waynesboro Bridge Solar has plans to add an afforestation buffer to help block the view of the panels, but some residents don’t think that would be enough.
It’s interesting to see them growing there. It’s interesting to watch the crops grow. I love the wildlife I see, said John Foster. I don’t like the idea of staring at a black screen that’s about half of what that farm is over there.
If this exception is passed today, it will apply to other agricultural members of our society under the same regime, and before we know it, it will sprout throughout our county and could eventually end up in your backyards, Pamela Barrens said.
The Zoning Appeal Board voted to file a decision for 30 days to consider the various points raised at the Thursday meeting.
Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.
