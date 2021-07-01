The Stock Exchange had an excellent first half. 3 things that could make it crash.





Text size



The S&P 500 closed at another record on Thursday. NYSE



Inventories have been climbing steadily this year. Several factors, however, have the potential to end the party. The S&P 500 had its second best first half since 1998, and it hasn’t shown many signs of easing. The index ended June up 14.4% year-to-date, hitting several highs during the month and posting another high at the close on Thursday. Still, there are a few key risks that could reverse all of this, according to Nick Colas, co-founder of DataTrek. First, there is the possibility of an oil shock, as the price of crude has shown little sign of cooling. WTI crude oil is up 56% year-to-date and hit a new multi-year high on Thursday, even amid rising expectations that OPEC will increase supply. If oil prices rise enough, it could push inflation up to a level that, if held, could lead to lower consumer demand and exceed Federal Reserve expectations. Newsletter Sign-Up Review and preview Every weekday evening, we highlight the important market news of the day and explain what is likely to matter tomorrow. The sudden rise in oil prices is at the top of Colas’ stock market concerns. The rapid rise in oil prices will cause US inflation to exceed the Fed’s desired outcome and also stress the US consumer. Both of these could rattle the stock market, which has long benefited from the Fed’s accommodative monetary policy, especially if the Fed signals that interest rate hikes could come sooner than expected. This means the Fed will have to be cautious in rate talks to avoid scaring the market, Colas said. Poor communication from the Federal Reserve on upcoming policy changes and / or an overly aggressive interest rate hike is a second risk, Colas says. For example, the S



& P500



plunged 18% over about three months at the end of 2018 when the Fed hiked rates, although markets were hopeful at the time that rates would stay the same. Spike in earnings growth is the other threat to equities, according to Colas. Profit growth for the average S&P 500 company is expected to slow to 11% in 2022 from 36% in 2021, according to FactSet, as the economy normalizes and the post-pandemic recovery eases. But on average, S&P 500 stocks are trading at 21.5 times expected earnings for the next 12 months, still above the pre-pandemic multiple. At some point, stock valuations will need to better reflect the expected decline in earnings growth, which would mean a fall in stock prices. Valuations are currently high enough that the peak in earnings may pose a greater risk than before, Colas writes. Write to [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.barrons.com/articles/stock-market-crash-risks-51625174065 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos