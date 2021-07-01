New York vacancies are skyrocketing, a disastrous sign for the city’s takeover





Just as the overall economic recovery has been patchy, with some industries doing better than others, the office market will rebound in different ways in Manhattan as well, Wallach said. Neighborhoods close to major transportation hubs, like Pennsylvania Station and Grand Central Terminal, might recover faster than other parts of Manhattan. The long-term global market will recover, Wallach said, but the when, where and how it will vary where you are. A real estate company, Savills, said the Manhattan office market is unlikely to rebound to pre-pandemic levels until late 2022 or beyond. By the end of May, only 12% of Manhattan office workers had returned to their desks, according to a survey of businesses by the New York City Partnership. It is estimated that more than 60% of workers will return in September, the group said, but many companies will allow their employees to work remotely at least several days a week. Throughout the pandemic, only one industry in the tech sector has signed major leases in New York City. But these companies, such as Facebook and Google, may also be the best equipped to seamlessly transition to remote work. Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg said in June he plans to work out of the office for half of next year. Ms Wylde said the growth of the tech sector increasingly appears to be a short-lived success, as employees at these companies demand that they be allowed to work remotely or on a hybrid schedule on a permanent basis. They tell their employers they don’t want to pay expensive New York apartment leases to work in the office a few days a week, she said. Other cities have become more competitive due to the pandemic and the whole phenomenon of remote working, she said. This will require a real change in public policy to focus on quality of life, a positive business climate and affordability.

