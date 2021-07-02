Elliott Opportunity II Corp. Announces Closing of $ 609.5 Million Initial Public Offering, Including Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option





WEST PALM BEACH, Florida, July 1, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Elliott Opportunity II Corp. (“Elliott Opportunity II” or the “Company”) today announced the closing of its initial public offering of shares in $ 10.00 per unit, including 7,950,000 units sold pursuant to the full exercise of the underwriter’s over-allotment option. The total gross proceeds of the offer were $ 609,500,000 before deduction of subscription discounts and commissions and other offering fees payable by the Company. The Units began trading on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) under the symbol “EOCW.U” on June 29, 2021. Each unit consists of one Class A common share and one quarter of a redeemable warrant. Each entire warrant entitles its holder to purchase one Class A common share at the price of $ 11.50 per share. Only whole warrants can be exercised. Once the securities comprising the Units begin to trade separately, the Class A common shares and the redeemable warrants are expected to be listed on the NYSE under the symbols “EOCW” and “EOCW WS”, respectively. The Company was incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more companies. The Company intends to identify and acquire a company in the technology and technological services sector which has a strong and proven management team, a leading position in the market, a large and growing total addressable market and a history of sustainable growth. The sponsor of Elliott Opportunity II is Elliott Opportunity Sponsor II LP, a subsidiary of Elliott Investment Management LP Credit Suisse, Citigroup, UBS Investment Bank, BTIG, Guggenheim Securities and Macquarie Capital acted as co-managers of the offer. The offer was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus can be obtained from Credit Suisse Securities (United States) LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 6933 Louis Stephens Drive, Morrisville, North Carolina 27560, by sending an email [email protected] or by phone at (800) 221-1037; of Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c / o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, by phone at 1-800-831-9146 or by email at [email protected]; UBS Securities LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 1285 Avenue of the Americas, New York, New York State 10019, by phone at (888) 827-7275 or by email at [email protected]; of BTIG, LLC, 65 East 55th Street, New York, New York State, 10022, by email to [email protected] or by phone at (212) 593-7555; de Guggenheim Securities, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 330 Madison Avenue, New York, New York State 10017, by phone at (212) 518-5548, or by email at [email protected]; or Macquarie Capital (United States) Inc., 125 West 55th Street, New York, New York State 10019, Attention: Syndicat Department, or by sending an e-mail [email protected]. The securities registration declaration took effect on June 28, 2021. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, and there will be no sale of such securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be illegal. prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Forward-looking statements This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements”, in particular with regard to the Company’s search for an initial business combination. No assurance can be given that the Company will ultimately complete a business combination transaction. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set out in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement and prospectus for the Company’s offer filed with of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the second “). Copies of these documents are available on the SEC website, www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or modifications after the date of this posting, except as required by law. Investor contact

