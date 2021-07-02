Robinhood files for IPO – CNN





The company plans to list its shares on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the symbol HOOD, according to his deposit with the Securities and Exchange Commission. As is usually the case with the initial IPO filing, Robinhood has yet to indicate a target valuation or date for its public debut. The company hopes to raise $ 100 million by going public.

The IPO puts the stock trading app in a unique position: it plans to take advantage of its own public trading to sell stocks to its clients. The company will reserve up to 35% of its Class A shares for individual investors on its own platform, a much larger allocation for retail investors than in a typical IPO. The company said it manages more than $ 80 billion for some 18 million users on its platform, more than half of whom are first-time brokerage accounts.

Robinhood revealed on Thursday that it was a fast growing company that managed to turn a profit last year. The company increased sales to $ 958.8 million last year, up 245% from the previous year. Robinhood made a profit of $ 7.5 million last year, a significant improvement from a loss of $ 106.6 million in 2019. It is not known if Robinhood will make a profit this year after suffering a $ 1.5 billion depreciation last quarter on convertible bonds and underwriting bonds.

The company also highlighted several risk factors, including increasingly tighter scrutiny of regulations and technological hurdles, especially after a young trader’s suicide and system-wide meltdowns during the stock market boom. memes earlier this year.

The IPO plan follows a series of regulatory issues for the application of free trade. Robinhood was ordered to pay around $ 70 million on Wednesday for “systemic surveillance failures” and harming investors by giving them “false or misleading information.” It is the heaviest sanction ever imposed by Wall Street’s self-regulatory body, the Financial Industrial Regulatory Authority, or FINRA. FINRA’s sanctions against Robinhood focus on the large-scale system failures that hit the platform in March 2020. The company reimbursed customers for some missed sales, and the ordeal cost it $ 3.6 million. dollars, Robinhood revealed on file. FINRA sanctions have also focused on options trading proceedings amid a lawsuit brought by the family of 20-year-old Robinhood trader Alexander Kearns, who died by suicide last year. Kearns passed away after seeing a negative balance of $ 730,000 in his trading account which he mistakenly believed he owed. In the SEC filing Thursday, Robinhood revealed he had reached an out-of-court settlement with the Kearns family, who accused the company of “wrongful death, negligent infliction of emotional distress and business practices. unfair “and demanded damages. Kearns’ death has put Robinhood’s options trading functionality under scrutiny, a type of investing that can carry a huge amount of risk, especially for novice investors. GameStop GME Robinhood has also been criticized for his role in thesaga in January. As a Reddit-fueled frenzy pushed up the prices of stocks including GameStop and AMC, Robinhood and other online brokerages said they were forced to halt their purchases. The move sparked a huge backlash among Robinhood users, and the company’s CEO Vlad Tenev was dragged to Congress for questioning on the matter. Tenev blamed the controversial restrictions on a request by his clearinghouse to pay up to $ 3 billion due to market volatility. Matt Egan of CNN Business contributed to this report.

