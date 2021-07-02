As EU venture capital soars, will the region hold on to future IPOs? – TechCrunch





American equities the SentinelOne cybersecurity unicorn began trading on the New York Stock Exchange yesterday. The old startup had raised nearly $ 700 million before its IPO. And he set his public debut above a hefty price range. But even its higher-than-expected valuation didn’t stop the company’s shares from closing. about 20% more. SentinelOne’s IPO is a single data point, but one part of a multi-quarter trend of high-growth tech companies attracting strong – perhaps exuberant – valuations on U.S. exchanges. The idea that America is a good place to go public is nothing new; even Chinese tech companies facing what you might call a valuation gap are still continuing to list in the United States. But not all tech startups grow up planning, or even dreaming of an American IPO. Many European companies will eventually be listed on their home stock exchanges. The Exchange explores startups, markets, and money. Read it every morning on Extra Crunch or receive The Exchange newsletter every Saturday. In the wake of the busy 2021 IPO cycle, The Exchange wanted to better understand why some tech companies are choosing to list in Europe rather than the United States. The question is relevant thanks to the growing venture capital activity on the continent. The first quarter of 2021 saw record investments in the region, to the tune of $ 21.4 billion, according to Crunchbase News. The first data on European venture capital activity in the first half of 2021 are looks just as bullish. More venture capital activity likely involves more breakout startups, which in turn should lead to more startup exits, some of which will be public offerings.

