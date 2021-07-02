Community Bank System acquires Fringe Benefits Design of Minnesota, Inc.





SYRACUSE, NY, July 01, 2021– (COMMERCIAL THREAD) – Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE: CBU) today announced the acquisition of Fringe Benefits Design of Minnesota, Inc. (“FBD”), a provider of pension administration and pension administration services. benefits consulting with offices in Minnesota and South Dakota. FBD will become a subsidiary of Benefit Plans Administrative Services, Inc. (“BPAS”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Community Bank System. BPAS, through its various subsidiaries, provides daily valuation, actuarial and benefits consulting, cafeteria plan and institutional trust services nationwide, from offices in Utica and Syracuse. , NY, Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, PA, Houston, TX Boston, MA and Puerto Rico. The acquisition of FBD is expected to give BPAS a profile of over $ 110 million in annual revenue, administration of over 510,000 pension plan member accounts, 4,200 employer clients, approximately $ 13 billion in annual revenue. ‘defined contribution plan assets on its daily valuation system, and approximately $ 110 billion in total trust assets. “We are very pleased to partner with FBD, a respected and growing provider of pension administration and benefit counseling services,” said Mark E. Tryniski, President and CEO of Community Bank System. “The transaction will strengthen and complement our existing BPAS businesses and represents an attractive opportunity to expand our benefits business in the Midwest. We are delighted to welcome the entire FBD team to the community banking system organization and look forward to the future of corporate merger. “ Community Bank System, Inc. operates more than 225 client locations in upstate New York, northeastern Pennsylvania, Vermont, and western Massachusetts through its banking subsidiary, Community Bank , NA With assets of more than $ 14.6 billion, the DeWitt, NY-based company is among the 125 largest banking institutions in the country. In addition to a full range of personal, commercial and municipal banking services, the Company offers comprehensive financial planning, insurance and wealth management services through its Community Bank Wealth Management Group business units. and OneGroup NY, Inc .. The Administrative Services, Inc. subsidiary of the Company’s employee benefit plans is a leading provider of employee benefit administration, trust services, fund administration services. Collective investment and actuarial advisory services to clients nationwide. Community Bank System, Inc. is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Company’s shares trade under the symbol CBU. For more information on community banking, visit www.cbna.com or https://ir.communitybanksystem.com. The story continues This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of CBU management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those stated in forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause the actual results of CBU operations to differ materially from its expectations: macroeconomic and other challenges and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the negative impacts and disruptions on public health, businesses and consumers customers, communities served by CBU and the national and global economy, including various measures taken in response by governments, central banks and others, which may have a negative effect on CBU activities; current and future economic and market conditions, including the effects of falling house prices, high unemployment rates, US tax debt, budget and tax issues, geopolitical issues, and any slowdown in growth global economy; the fiscal and monetary policies of the Federal Reserve Board; the effect of changes in the level of deposits on current or savings accounts on financing costs and the net interest margin of CBUs; future provisions for credit losses on loans and debt securities; changes in unproductive assets; the effect of declining stock prices on CBU’s fee income business, including its employee benefit services, wealth management business and insurance business; the successful integration of the operations of its acquisitions; competition; changes in legislation or regulatory requirements; and the schedule for receiving regulatory approvals and finalizing pending transactions. For more information on factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from CBU’s expectations, see its reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the discussion under “ Risk Factors ”as filed with the SEC and available on the CBU website at https://ir.communitybanksystem.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. In addition, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and CBU does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unforeseen events. See the source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210701005845/en/ Contacts Joseph E. Sutaris, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Office: (315) 445-7396

