Why Universal Music could be listed on the NYSE





One of the reasons that US stocks trade at a premium is that the US has relatively more growth stocks that trade at higher multiples. Adjusting for this difference and focusing only on internet stocks, European stocks are trading at a 7% premium to US stocks, the Barclays analyst said. Julien roche noted in a report from March 4, 2021.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings will acquire this 10% stake in UMG at a valuation of $ 35 billion, a price that will give PSTH investors an edge if UMG trades at higher values ​​attributed by multiple stock analysts. Ten analysts followed by Billboard have an average UMG valuation of 39.8 billion and range from JP Morgans 50 billion to Citis 30 billion. Until the PSTH deal, the best benchmark for UMG was the purchase by Tencents of a 20% stake in UMG at a valuation of 30 billion almost two years ago. But the outlook for the music industry has arguably improved since then: UMG’s revenue and operating margins are growing by double digits and the global recorded music market is growing steadily in single digits. The US government has no laws or regulations that would prevent double listing, Ackman noted. In fact, I have spoken at length on the New York Stock Exchange, Ackman said. They would like Universal to be listed on the stock exchange. They will pre-authorize Universal once they see Universal’s prospectus filed in Amsterdam. UMG’s board – not Pershing Square, was careful to say Ackman – would make the decision to pursue dual listing. But, he continued, if the board of directors chooses this path, the stock market listing could take place a few weeks after the September listing on Euronext Amsterdam.

Seeing UMG’s shares on a US stock exchange is not a done deal, however. Although Ackman spoke with certainty of a double listing, he then tempered his previous comments, saying that UMG could eventually, one day. [list] on an American exchange – hopefully someday soon. A representative from Pershing Square declined to comment for this article, while a representative from Vivendi did not respond to requests for comment. At Pershing Square, Vivendi has a leading and leading US investor. One of the reasons Vivendi chose us as the counterparty in this transaction is really our list of shareholders, Ackman said. We have a lot of fantastic long-term investors who are primarily based in the United States and who are generally not shareholders of Vivendi, which trades on the Euronext Paris stock exchange, he added. We’ve heard from institutions and retail investors that they would greatly prefer a NYSE or Nasdaq listing for the company. Ackman also said that UMG could choose to trade as U.S. certificates of deposit, a common option for foreign companies that gives investors the right to get the share of foreign companies. But there are additional costs to dual listing as well, especially a full stock exchange listing rather than a US deposit slip. In addition to the listing fees, they would have to comply with SEC disclosure and reporting requirements, which can be onerous even for a large corporation, Littunen explains.

If UMG’s new board of directors opts for dual listing, Ackman believes this would happen between the September 27 listing on Amsterdam’s Euronext – Vivendi says listing will take place on that date – and when Pershings PSPC will distribute its UMG shares to investors at some point. around Thanksgiving. The Bernstein calendar has set September 21 as the listing day and September 23 as the day for the allocation of shares to Vivendi shareholders. Many music-related companies are listed on the US stock exchanges: Warner Music Group, Spotify, Tencent Music Entertainment, SiriusXM, Live Nation, and iHeartMedia, among others. If Universal Music Group pursues an exchange in the United States, it will attract investors familiar with its business and the digital and broadcast companies that use its music.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.billboard.com/articles/business/9595988/why-universal-music-pursue-dual-listing-new-york-stock-exchange/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos