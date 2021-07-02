“Unlike anything I’ve seen at the FTC”: Biden’s chair makes public debut

Thursday’s videoconference session was the first public glimpse of what the 106-year-old agency might expect under its youngest president, a former Columbia University law professor who has made a reputation for criticizing the giants. technology like Amazon. And the other tech critics were particularly thrilled.

More progress has been made today than in the past quarter century, said Jeff Chester of the watchdog Center for Digital Democracy, who has worked before the FTC since the 1990s. “It’s very, very important and it is unlike anything I have seen at the FTC. “

Here are POLITICO takeaways from Khan’s early days:

Partisanship is back

The FTC has long presented itself as a two-party agency, less prone to party line votes that characterize much of the business of organizations like the Federal Communications Commission and the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The FTC has a long history of two-party politics, and we are working hard to uphold that tradition, then-President Joe Simons, a Republican, told a Senate panel in 2018.

FTC Chairman Joe Simons testifies at a House Energy and Commerce subcommittee hearing on Capitol Hill.

That spirit was absent on Thursday, however, as every item on the agenda was passed in a 3-2 party line vote. Republicans Noah Phillips and Christine Wilson have repeatedly decried the new approach, accusing Democrats of risking a backlash from Congress by overriding decades of precedent and the agency’s legal authority.

The split was particularly different from the agency’s usual partisan divisions, although Democrats were generally more likely than Republicans to favor enforcement in high-profile antitrust cases. As recently as December, Simons joined with two Democratic FTC commissioners in approving a major antitrust lawsuit against Facebook.

In her first public comments as chair, Khan also expressed a very different set of priorities than the Republicans on the commission, noting that the FTC has a mandate to protect honest consumers, workers and business owners and to promote a just and prosperous economy that is representative of all Americans.

Previous presidents and commissioners have defined the agency’s primary objective as the promotion of consumer welfare. This standard examines how the conduct of businesses affects the way people buy goods and services, often reflected in its influence on prices. But progressives say it underestimates other considerations such as fairness and confidentiality.

Back to the 70s or 80s

If we don’t recognize the mistakes of the past, we are doomed to repeat them, Wilson warned while opposing one of the Democrats’ actions.

She was referring to the 1970s, when the FTC, under the leadership of Michael Pertschuk, sought to create rules on television advertising aimed at children, in what would come to be known as the KidVid controversy. The Washington Post Editorial Board accused the FTC of trying to be the national nanny, and Congress, under pressure from advertisers and business groups, passed legislation to dramatically reduce the FTC’s regulatory authority.

Since then, the FTC has moved away from rule-making, even when the agency’s founding law expressly calls on the commission to pass regulations. (More details below).

The FTC also suffered a series of legal losses in the early 1980s when it attempted to bring cases under its statutory authority to monitor unfair competition methods, Wilson said.

The FTC must recognize the commission’s losses in these cases, she said. The answer should not be a new concerted effort by the commission to transcend the authority of the FTC.

Khan and his supporters, however, argue Republicans are paying attention to the bad decade in antitrust and FTC history. When Ronald Reagan became president in 1981, he brought to federal agencies a young, enthusiastic, and highly ideological cadre who transformed antitrust into the business-friendly political realm it is today. This is the legacy Democrats are now trying to undo, calling it a return to the principles behind the creation of the FTC in 1914.

Lawmakers created the FTC to monitor illegal business practices with greater expertise and democratic accountability than provided by the courts, she said.

The rules are coming

One of the most important actions on Thursday, a draft by Democratic Commissioner Rebecca Kelly Slaughter sets the stage for a return to active regulation.

Federal Trade Commissioner Rebecca Slaughter Attends CES 2020 Privacy Roundtable at the Las Vegas Convention Center on January 7, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada

After Congress passed legislation in 1980 to reduce regulation of the FTC, the agency passed procedures that Slaughter said further reduced the agency’s ability to come up with rules. A proposal adopted Thursday aims to eliminate these self-imposed demands while allowing for great transparency and opportunities for public participation, said Slaughter, the agency’s former acting chairman.

Key change would eliminate the role of the FTC administrative judge in the presidency regulations. Instead, the president of the FTC or someone they choose can act as the president, oversee public hearings, and determine the factual record behind the rule.

Republicans opposed the change, arguing that someone chosen by the president would be less neutral than the agency’s internal judge.

Slaughter suggested that online ticket sales and data collection are two potential areas for possible rules. Khan also said the FTC would likely consider writing its own definition of what constitutes an unfair competition method, an idea that could allow the agency to prosecute companies for bad behavior not covered by traditional antitrust law.

So more surveys

The commission also lowered the threshold for FTC staff to initiate antitrust investigations, a move that could have huge implications.

For years, the agency has asked its antitrust lawyers to obtain full board approval to begin investigations. In contrast, lawyers in the agency’s consumer branch have often had greater latitude to send subpoenas and requests for documents to companies or request interviews with company employees, as part of so-called resolutions. omnibus.

Slaughter said the disparity “never made sense. But Republicans in the FTC attacked the decision to give antitrust lawyers more freedom.

I can’t understand why the commission would repeal so much of its authority at such a critical time, Wilson said.

Now, antitrust staff will only need the approval of a single commissioner to assign information to certain types of investigations, including those involving repeat offenders, tech companies or digital platforms, and pharmaceutical companies or companies. hospitals. Cases where staff are seeking information about the Covid-19 pandemic or damage to work or small businesses will also only need one commissioner approval.

While Khan and his allies have called the resolutions a streamlined investigation, they actually hold more strategic value to Democrats.

Democratic Commissioner Rohit Chopra is expected to leave in the coming months as President Joe Biden has appointed him to head the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Once he leaves, the FTC will be split evenly between Republicans and Democrats until Biden appoints and the Senate confirms a fifth member. Thursday’s change ensures that Republican commissioners can’t block inquiries Democrats want to open.

More transparency, but only so much

Thursday’s meeting was the first of its kind the first time that FTC commissioners have met publicly to vote in decades, and among the first times they have accepted public comment. (The FTC often holds workshops and hearings on a variety of topics, but the five commissioners rarely attend.)

Khan announced the meeting as bringing the necessary transparency to the work of the FTC by establishing a regular public forum.

Republicans were less enthusiastic, Wilson noting that while the FTC released the meeting agendas a week in advance, Khan’s office did not provide the text. exam points until Friday.

With sufficient notice, advanced planning, the input of our knowledgeable staff and a solid dialogue between my fellow Commissioners, open committee meetings could facilitate transparency, she said. Today’s meeting fails in all respects.

The public comment period was also scheduled for the end of the meeting, which meant commissioners voted on items before anyone had a chance to speak, Phillips said.

Transparency is important, but I don’t think the commission lives up to that ideal with this, he said.

Phillips and Wilson both came up with proposals that would have allowed the FTC to post its proposals in the Federal Register for public comment before commissioners voted on them. (These motions failed in party line votes.)

After the Thursday meeting, the agency released press releases announcing each of the proposals but not the actual text of what the FTC passed in at least one of the motions.