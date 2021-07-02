Primerica Completes Previously Announced Acquisition of e-TeleQuote | Business

DULUTH, GA & CLEARWATER, Florida – (BUSINESS WIRE) – July 1, 2021–

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE: PRI), a leading provider of financial services to middle-income families in the United States and Canada, today announced that the company has completed the previously announced acquisition of 80% operating subsidiaries of Etelequote Limited (collectively, e-TeleQuote). Pursuant to the acquisition agreement dated April 18, 2021, the transaction has an enterprise value of $ 600 million and an implied net worth of approximately $ 450 million. In addition, under the terms of the agreement, Primerica will purchase the remaining 20% ​​stake over a period of up to four years.

e-TeleQuote is a leading senior health insurance distributor of Medicare-related insurance policies and offers products from a wide range of carriers (including United Healthcare, Humana and Anthem) with over 2,700 Medicare Advantage plans available . e-TeleQuote also has a growing Medicare supplements business with four carriers.

The synergies created by this acquisition will allow Primerica’s licensed independent life insurance sales representatives to better meet clients’ financial needs throughout their lifecycle, said Glenn Williams, CEO of Primerica. The specialized e-TeleQuotes technology platform and dynamic sales centers align seamlessly with Primerica’s powerful distribution capabilities, enabling us to deliver additional value to our customers, sales representatives, employees and shareholders.

The twinning of our two organizations is a great opportunity for all parties involved, said Anthony P. Solazzo, CEO and Founder of e-TeleQuote. For many, health insurance is a complicated subject, especially when it comes to Medicare. We believe we can make it easier for Primericas clients to understand the Medicare landscape. Our licensed insurance agents use an insurer-independent approach to help beneficiaries select the health insurance plan that’s right for them. Consumers can obtain information on available plans through e-TeleQuote agents or its consumer website. www.easymedicare.com.

About Primerica, Inc.

Primerica, Inc., headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, is a leading provider of financial services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. Independent Certified Representatives educate Primerica clients on how to best prepare for a more secure financial future by assessing their needs and providing appropriate solutions through term life insurance, which the company purchases, and funds mutual funds, annuities and other financial products, which the company mainly distributes. on behalf of third parties. Primerica insured over 5.5 million lives and held approximately 2.6 million client investment accounts as of December 31, 2020. Primerica, through its subsidiaries of insurance companies, was the second largest insurance issuer – Temporary life in North America in 2020. Primerica shares are included in the S&P MidCap 400 and Russell 1000 stock indices and are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol PRI.

About e-TeleQuote

e-TeleQuote, owner and operator of easyMedicare.com, is an independent digital insurance marketplace offering individuals the ability to purchase Medicare insurance from the comfort of their own homes. The company diligently researches the plan options available from several insurance companies, helping people choose a plan that best suits their needs. e-TeleQuote offers personal consultation through licensed and experienced Medicare counselors who suggest plan coverage options based on an individual’s particular needs. The company is proud to serve more than 150,000 people across the United States.

