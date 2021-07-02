Business
Shane Battier Joins Yext Board of Directors
Before extending his executive career with the National Basketball Association, former Miami Heat forward Shane Battier positioned his business away from the sport.
Battier, 42, joined New York-based software company Yext as a board member on Wednesday. Yext is an artificial intelligence research company that offers branded data management and helps businesses grow their digital presence. It has agreements with companies such as Verizon, Marriott, and Samsung.
Yext went public in 2017 and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange. It has a market capitalization of around $ 1.8 billion.
“When you dive into the experience of the research world, you descend into rabbit holes,” Battier told CNBC in an interview about his latest move Thursday. “It truly is incredible technology and an opportunity to put my mark on my first business experience. “
“Previously,” he added, “research was down around“ keywords. ”This technology is kind of dying out. It’s a new idea that Yext is developing that you’re actually getting answers to your questions when you question something. “
Battier said he would bring Yext a “team building” experience, something he learned from playing 13 seasons in the NBA. The former Duke University star player played for the Memphis Grizzlies, Houston Rockets and Miami Heat, where he won two championships in 2012 and 2013.
“I have been to places where I have changed cultures from a losing culture to a winning culture,” he said. “I know the teams, and I know the people and sometimes the technology, we’re so caught up in the data and the technology that we’re developing, but you need people to run.”
Are you looking for something new?
Battier stepped down as Heat’s vice president of basketball analysis and development in June. He is currently linked to front office positions across the league, including the Utah Jazz, where former teammate Dwyane Wade is now co-owner.
When asked if he was considering taking another position in basketball operations, Battier did not dismiss the idea but added that establishing his personal affairs away from the NBA was the ‘primary objective.
“I’m scratching my stuff right now,” Battier said. “Basketball will always be a big part of my life. I will never say no to take on a more formal role, but right now I’m trying to make my mark as a businessman.”
Battier made $ 55 million in his career, according to Spotrac, a website for sports contracts. He called his investment style “conservative”, adding: “I haven’t had too many losses and failures that have cost me dearly.”
Battier is an independent member of the board of directors of BOA Acquisition Corp, a specialist acquisition company that has raised more than $ 200 million in February. SPAC trades on the NYSE under the ticker symbol “BOAS.U.” He also entered a “disruptive innovation fund” which owns a minority stake in South Korean e-commerce company Coupang, and has personally invested in pasta brand “Banza“and lifestyle brand, Eastern Golf.
Battier said he wanted to make his mark with “impact investing” in helping minority entrepreneurs succeed. “I think this is the perfect time to increase diversity not only at the board level, but also at the founders and creators level,” he added.
Asked about his predictions for the NBA Finals, which will feature the Phoenix Suns for the first time since 1993, Battier said he supports the team. Another former teammate, James Jones, is the Suns’ vice president of basketball operations.
“I read a statistic that James Jones has been involved in eight of the last 10 NBA Finals,” Battier said, referring to Jones’ final appearances with the Heat and the Cleveland Cavaliers. “Although, if the Hawks are successful, Grant Hill, it’s going to be really tough. I cheer on these two guys.”
