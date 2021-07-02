Shane Battier Joins Yext Board of Directors

Before extending his executive career with the National Basketball Association, former Miami Heat forward Shane Battier positioned his business away from the sport. Battier, 42, joined New York-based software company Yext as a board member on Wednesday. Yext is an artificial intelligence research company that offers branded data management and helps businesses grow their digital presence. It has agreements with companies such as Verizon, Marriott, and Samsung. Yext went public in 2017 and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange. It has a market capitalization of around $ 1.8 billion. “When you dive into the experience of the research world, you descend into rabbit holes,” Battier told CNBC in an interview about his latest move Thursday. “It truly is incredible technology and an opportunity to put my mark on my first business experience. “ “Previously,” he added, “research was down around“ keywords. ”This technology is kind of dying out. It’s a new idea that Yext is developing that you’re actually getting answers to your questions when you question something. “ Battier said he would bring Yext a “team building” experience, something he learned from playing 13 seasons in the NBA. The former Duke University star player played for the Memphis Grizzlies, Houston Rockets and Miami Heat, where he won two championships in 2012 and 2013.

Howard Lerman, CEO, Yext Scott Mlyn | CNBC

“I have been to places where I have changed cultures from a losing culture to a winning culture,” he said. “I know the teams, and I know the people and sometimes the technology, we’re so caught up in the data and the technology that we’re developing, but you need people to run.”

Are you looking for something new?

Battier stepped down as Heat’s vice president of basketball analysis and development in June. He is currently linked to front office positions across the league, including the Utah Jazz, where former teammate Dwyane Wade is now co-owner. When asked if he was considering taking another position in basketball operations, Battier did not dismiss the idea but added that establishing his personal affairs away from the NBA was the ‘primary objective. “I’m scratching my stuff right now,” Battier said. “Basketball will always be a big part of my life. I will never say no to take on a more formal role, but right now I’m trying to make my mark as a businessman.” Battier made $ 55 million in his career, according to Spotrac, a website for sports contracts. He called his investment style “conservative”, adding: “I haven’t had too many losses and failures that have cost me dearly.”

Shane Battier (31) of the Miami Heat can’t get around Roy Hibbert of the Indiana Pacers for a basket in the first quarter of Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Saturday, May 24, 2014. Charles Trainor Jr. | Miami Herald | Tribune press service | Getty Images