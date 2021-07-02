Richard Branson defeats Jeff Bezos in spaceExBulletin

toggle legend Richard Drew / AP

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. Richard Branson of Virgin Galactic aims to beat fellow billionaire Jeff Bezos within nine days.

The Branson-based company announced Thursday night that its next test flight will take place on July 11 and that its founder will be among six people on board. The winged rocket will take off from New Mexico, the first to carry a full crew of company employees. This will only be the fourth space trip for Virgin Galactic.

The news came just hours after Bezos’ Blue Origin said Bezos would be accompanied to space on July 20 by an aerospace pioneer who waited 60 years to take to the skies.

Bezos chose July 20 as his launch date in West Texas, the 52nd anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing. He assigned himself to the flight just a month ago, the home stretch of a space race that lasted several years between the two wealthy rocket launchers.

The Amazon founder will attend Blue Origin’s first launch with people on board, accompanied by his brother, the winner of a $ 28 million charity auction, and Wally Funk, one of the last surviving members of the Mercury 13, who was chosen as its “guest of honor.” The 13 female pilots passed the same tests as NASA’s original Mercury 7 astronauts in the early 1960s, but were excluded from the corps and from spaceflight because they were female.

As late as Wednesday, Branson declined to say when he would travel to space due to restrictions imposed by his publicly traded company. But he said he was “fit and healthy” to fly as soon as his engineers gave him the green light.

“I’ve always been a dreamer. My mom taught me to never give up and aim for the stars. On July 11, it’s time to make that dream come true aboard the next @VirginGalactic,” he said. he stated via Twitter.

Virgin Galactic launches its rocket from an airplane, reaching an altitude of about 55 miles (88 kilometers). Blue Origin launches its New Shepard rocket from the ground, with its capsule rising about 66 miles (106 kilometers). These two heights are considered the edge of space. In comparison, Elon Musk’s SpaceX launches both crew and cargo capsules into orbit around Earth.

The three private space companies plan to take paying customers into space. SpaceX will be the first with a private flight coming in September.

Virgin Galactic and Blue Origin flights take around 10 minutes, with around three minutes of weightlessness. But the returns are quite different: Virgin Galactic’s rocket plane glides toward a runway landing, much like NASA’s old space shuttles did, with a pair of pilots at the controls. Blue Origin’s automated pods are parachuted onto the desert floor, much like NASA’s Mercury, Gemini, and Apollo pods have landed in the ocean. Their spaceports are only 200 miles (320 kilometers) apart.

toggle legend Blue Origin via AP

Funk, at 82, will become the oldest person to launch into space when Blue Origin takes their turn.

“I’ll love every second of it. Whoooo! Ha-ha. I can hardly wait,” Funk said in an Instagram video posted by Bezos.

“Nothing has ever bothered me,” she added. “They said, ‘Well, you’re a girl, you can’t do that.’ I said, “Guess what, it doesn’t matter what you are. You can always do it if you want to do it and I like to do things that no one has ever done. “

She will beat the late John Glenn, who set a record at age 77 when he flew aboard Space Shuttle Discovery in 1998. Glenn pooped the idea of ​​women flying in space shortly after he became the first American to orbit the world in 1962.

“No one waited any longer,” Bezos said via Instagram. ” It’s time. Welcome to the crew, Wally.

Bezos is stepping down as CEO of Amazon on Monday.

Blue Origin has yet to announce ticket prices or when the public could tuck into the spacious six-seat capsule. Its New Shepard rocket is named after Alan Shepard, the first American in space.

Virgin Galactic has over 600 active reservations; those original tickets went for $ 250,000. The company will start accepting more after the next flight with Branson. Eager to go to space, Funk reserved a seat years ago.

Virgin Galactic is planning three more test flights before taking on customers, Branson was originally supposed to be on the upcoming second demo, but moved it in an apparent attempt to outdo Bezos. He said on Wednesday, after his other company Virgin Orbit launched a batch of satellites, that it is important that his customers first see him board his rocket, before getting on it.