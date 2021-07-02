Research Triangle Park – KindrillAntoine Shagoury, the spin-off of IBM’s managed infrastructure, has been appointed Chief Technology Officer, partner of Ridge-Lane LP and former CIO of the London Stock Exchange.
“Antoine Shagoury is an experienced global leader with critical expertise in critical systems and operations, leading technology strategies and investments to advance critical systems that drive customer progression,” he said. Elly Keinan, President of Kyndryl Group, said: statement.
Image: Antoine Shagoury, CTO of Kyndryl. Source: IBM.
Kyndryl may soon become his own entity later this year.
Ridge-Lane LP is a strategic consultancy and business development for education, sustainability and information technology. Prior to this role, he was Executive Vice President and Global CIO of State Street Corporation and also served on the State Street Executive Committee. In that role, Shagoury was responsible for managing technology, transformation and modernization across the company, supporting operations in 27 countries, according to a statement released by Kyndryl. Shagoury was previously Group COO and Group IT Director of the London Stock Exchange, responsible for global capital markets operations and general information and data services.
Born in Durham, Graduated from the University of North Carolina, CIO of IBM Spin-off Kindrill
With Shagoury announced as CTO, Kyndryl also announced that he would form an advisory board and appointed the first member, Vic Bhagat (formerly CIO of Verizon Enterprise Solutions).
Bhagat is Senior Vice President and CIO of Verizon Enterprise Solutions, Executive Vice President and CIO of EMC, and CIO of GE Aviation Services, CNBC, GE Corporate, GE India and South Asia. Is. Bhagat is also an investor in start-ups focused on artificial intelligence and machine learning.
Kyndryl Advisory Practice is a unique feature that combines deep expertise and knowledge for our clients, says Keinan.
IBM names spinoff company Kyndryl, that’s what it means
Named after “kyn” and “dryl” and chosen to guide derivative goals of jointly promoting human progress, Kyndryl could include IBM employees and Triangle operations. There is.
According to a previous report from WRAL TechWire, the company is headquartered in New York City.
“The decision to put a corporate team in one of the world’s most dynamic global city centers is the economic health of the city,” said Martin Schreuter, CEO of Kindrill, in an announcement in April. We emphasize our commitment to. “
In April 2021, Kyndryl will have approximately 90,000 employees and will launch on a client basis, including 75 Fortune 100 companies, according to IBM.
IBM employs thousands of people across North Carolina, operates one of RTP’s largest campuses, and owns Raleigh-based Red Hat.
