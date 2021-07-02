Trump Organization, CFO systematically cheated in taxes: indictment





Prosecutors on Thursday accused the Trump Organization and its chief financial officer of systematically and illegally evading taxes for years, largely by failing to report compensation. President and CFO Allen Weisselberg’s former development cabinet used various ploys to deceive the government, according to an indictment that Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance unveiled. One, the alleged payment of school fees for Weisselberg’s grandchildren, has already been reported; this amount was specified Thursday as $ 359,000. But the company also paid rent and utility bills for his Manhattan apartment, rental and garage fees for his wife and Mercedes Benz’s wife, and expenses for his Florida home, including beds, TVs, furniture and rugs, officials said. This allowed Weisselberg to underestimate his income by a total of $ 1.76 million from 2005 to 2017, saving the Trump organization on payroll taxes, according to the complaint. And for most of those years, until 2013, Weisselberg filed taxes as a resident of Wantagh, New York, but actually spent most of his nights in an apartment building on Riverside Boulevard in the Upper West Side, formerly known as Trump Place. This would have allowed him and the company to avoid certain municipal taxes in the Weisselbergs case, $ 210,923 in income taxes. Weisselberg, who visited shortly after 6 a.m. on Thursday, began filing income tax returns from his street address after selling his suburban home in 2013. Trump Org kept two sets of books, officials said, tracking undeclared compensation internally to ensure it, combined with his reported salary, matched his fixed compensation of $ 940,000 per year, the charges. He alleges that other Trump employees also received undeclared compensation. Donald Trump and his legal team have described the investigation as a political witch hunt and said many of the benefits the CFO receives are common in American business. The company and Weisselberg have denied doing anything illegal. The Trump Organization also paid the CFO and other employees year-end bonuses from various Trump entities, including the Mar-a-Lago Club and Wollman Rink LLC, and reported them as compensation for non- employees. Weisselberg used the money to fund a Keogh account, which is a tax-efficient retirement account for the self-employed. The government says the payments were misinterpreted because the recipients were employees of the Trump Organization. In a ploy alleged in the complaint, the Trump Organization sent checks to an employee for what it recorded as Holiday Entertainment, but the employee cashed them and returned the proceeds to Weisselberg for his personal use. This undeclared compensation, which the CFO allegedly used to distribute vacation tips, amounted to $ 29,400 from 2011 to 2017. In another, a relative from Weisselberg was allowed to live rent-free in an apartment owned by the Trump organization on East 61st Street. Experts have observed that the case against Weisselberg gives prosecutors a way to persuade him to help them with their investigation into the Trump Organization and the former president. Contact Erik Engquist

