Sri Lanka, backed by China, Port City and CSE join forces for dollarized stock exchange





ECONOMYNEXT Sri Lanka’s Colombo Stock Exchange and China-backed CHEC Colombo Port City have teamed up to set up a dollarized stock exchange within a planned international financial hub with overseas collaboration. The exchange will serve as a gateway for regional and global investors, while also providing an ideal platform for Sri Lankan and foreign companies to issue foreign currency bonds and stocks as well as to develop other financing and trading instruments. risk management in all asset classes, said the CSE. in a report. CHEC Port City and CSE will actively collaborate to identify and attract a global stock exchange to partner with the Colombo Stock Exchange in establishing a modern world-class trading stock exchange, which will position Sri Lanka as a hub for raising capital in South Asia and the ASEAN region. Sri Lanka or Ceylon at the time was also a source of capital raising for the counties of what is now the ASEAN region when Ceylon had a currency board, money printing was banned and the rate of exchange rate was fixed during British rule. Malaysian companies such as Bukit Dara, Good Hope, which raised capital in Colombo during the currency board era, are still trading on the stock exchange. Through this initiative, we plan to partner with an international stock exchange that will bring a new dimension to the capital market and meet the requirements of the port city as well as of issuers and investors at the regional level, said Dumith Fernando, president of the Colombo Stock Exchange. We firmly believe that with the right infrastructure and business-friendly policies, we will succeed in positioning Port City Colombo as an attractive location for regional listings, which would be a gateway for businesses around the world to access new business opportunities. investment, Jiang Houliang, Managing Director of CHEC Port City Colombo The CSE said it will work with regulators to provide an enabling environment for the market to function well with advanced modern technology and new products. The port city is a multi-currency dollarized area that will be free from the monetary advice of the central bank, which, through open market operations and outright monetization of debt, has created currency shortages and debts. exchange controls in the rest of the island. Sri Lanka’s cabinet of ministers this week gave the green light to publicly traded CSE companies to also issue dollar-denominated stocks and bonds, a kind of dollarization of liabilities. (Colombo / July 01/2021)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://economynext.com/sri-lankas-china-backed-port-city-and-cse-links-up-for-dollarized-stock-exchange-83616/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos