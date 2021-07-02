Crypto Exchange FalconX Hires BitGo Attorney As Senior Legal Chief





FalconX Ltd., a cryptocurrency trading platform backed by some of the biggest names in finance, hired its very first general counsel this month at James Morgan. Austin Reid, chief of staff at FalconX, based in San Mateo, Calif., Has confirmed Morgans’ hiring at Bloomberg Law. Morgan has spent the past two years as general counsel for BitGo Inc., a cryptocurrency custodian that agreed in May to sell itself to financier Michael Novogratzs Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. Morgan joins a digital asset platform valued at $ 675 million in March after $ 50 million investment closes of Tiger Global Management LLC and B Capital Group Management LP. Bloomberg News reported in December that FalconX secured another investment from the venture capital arm of American Express Co., although the credit card company declined to disclose the size of its stake. Reid said Morgan was FalconX’s first official general counsel, adding that the company works with several legal and consulting firms in the United States and abroad that have provided advice on legal and compliance matters. Morgan did not respond to a request for comment on his new role. Morgan spent over four years as legal counsel for Genesis Global Trading Inc. and SecondMarket Inc. before joining BitGo, based in Palo Alto, Calif., In May 2019. Both broker-dealers were the first to move in the digital asset space, and Morgan helped create the legal and regulatory framework for Genesis to become the first A New York-based trading company is going to have a cryptocurrency trading operation. Prior to that, Morgan worked at Miami International Holdings Inc. and NYSE Euronext, where he handled market compliance and regulatory matters for stock traders. His LinkedIn profile says Morgan began his career working in salary arbitration in Major League Baseball, a role that saw him assist general counsel for various teams, including helping the Washington Nationals defeat the former player Alfonso Sorianos, then record. Request for arbitration of $ 12 million in 2006. Morgan’s move follows that of Robert Rutherford, former vice president of global operations at BitGo who joined FalconX in the same capacity in February. BitGo’s subsequent sale of $ 1.2 billion in cash and stock to Galaxy Digital led to roles for a handful of major law firms, including Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton, which advises BitGo. The transaction is expected to close later this year. BitGos’ hiring frenzy Despite Morgans leaving, BitGo spokesperson Michelle Marin said the company has appointed an acting general counsel for Richard Corcoran, while hiring several other lawyers for key internal roles. BitGo announced on May 18 his addition of Cassandra Cassie Lentchner, Senior Cyber ​​Security and Regulatory Compliance Advisor at Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman, as COO of its trust companies. Lentchner, a former executive director of Morgan Stanley and UBS AG, also previously served as the Deputy Superintendent of Compliance for the New York State Department of Financial Services. Marie Marx, a regulator specializing in virtual currency licensees for New York’s DFS, has also moved to BitGo, Marin said. Other lawyers who have recently joined the company include Lisa LeFever and Matthew Kita, Deputy General Counsel, who in March joined their internal roles at LGO Group and Fidelity National Information Services Inc., respectively. In January, BitGo announced its addition Compliance Officer Jeffrey Horowitz, a non-lawyer who had spent the past two and a half years in the same role at Coinbase Global Inc., which he left last year. BitGo then appointed Michelle Neufeld deputy director of compliance and head of bank secrecy law. The lawyer and anti-money laundering expert was previously responsible for compliance and operational risk for the group of financial institutions at Wells Fargo & Co.s. Shahla Ali, hired by BitGo in 2018 as chief legal and compliance officer, is no longer with the company, Marin said. Ali did not respond to a request for comment.

