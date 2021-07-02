Business
5 things to know before the market opens on Friday July 2
Here are the most important news, trends and analysis investors need to start their trading day:
1. Stock futures stagnate ahead of June jobs report
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on November 4. 2020.
NYSE
U.S. equity futures were flat on Friday morning ahead of the release of June’s key jobs report, which is set for 8:30 a.m. ET. All major street indices ended in the green on Thursday, as Wall Street kicked off the second half of 2021 on a positive note after a strong first half. The S&P 500 rose 0.5% to 4,319.94, setting its sixth consecutive record. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 131 points, ending the session at 34,633.53. The 30-stock Dow Jones has risen three times over the past four sessions and is at its highest level since June 4. The tech-rich Nasdaq rose 0.13% on Thursday to 4,522.38. The major averages are all positive for the week and on track for their second consecutive weekly gain.
2. Economists expect 706,000 jobs to have been created in June.
A business announces a help-seeking sign on April 9, 2021 in Pawtucket, Rhode Island.
Spencer Platt | Getty Images
All eyes are on the June jobs report, as investors seek further information on the recovery of the US labor market from the wreckage induced by the coronavirus pandemic; so far it is improving more slowly than expected. According to Dow Jones, economists predict that 706,000 non-farm jobs were created in June and expect the unemployment rate to drop from 5.8% to 5.6%. Average hourly earnings are expected to have increased 0.3% in June from May and 3.6% year-on-year. The Labor Department’s employment reports for April and May fell short of Wall Street’s expectations.
3. Robinhood files its long-awaited initial public offering
Pavlo Gonchar | LightRocket | Getty Images
In his Highly anticipated IPO filing on Thursday, Robinhood Markets revealed it has 18 million retail clients and more than $ 80 billion in client assets. The pioneer of free stock trading said it was profitable in 2020, posting net income of $ 7.45 million on net sales of $ 959 million, with its number of funded accounts having more than that doubled that year. In 2019, Robinhood lost $ 107 million out of $ 278 million in net income.
Robinhood ended the first three months of this year with a loss of $ 1.4 billion, which is linked to the emergency fundraising she did during the height of the GameStop frenzy fueled by Reddit in January. Revenue for the quarter jumped 309% to $ 522 million, from $ 128 million in the first quarter of 2020. About 38% of Robinhood’s revenue comes from options trading accounts. Stocks represent 25% of revenue, while crypto accounts for 17%.
The company, which was founded in 2013, is looking to raise $ 100 million when it goes public. It intends to be listed on the Nasdaq and trade under the symbol “HOOD”.
4. Virgin Galactic plans to launch Richard Branson into space on July 11
Sir Richard Branson stands on the floors of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) prior to trading in Virgin Galactic (SPCE) in New York, the United States, October 28, 2019.
Richard Branson Virgin Galactic IPO NYSE
Space tourism company Virgin Galactic has scheduled its next test space flight for July 11, and company founder Sir Richard Branson intends to be on board. The timing is particularly noteworthy, as the English billionaire aims to beat Jeff Bezos in space. The founder of Amazon and the richest person in the world is set to launch on July 20 with his own company, Blue Origin. Shares of Virgin Galactic climbed about 30% in pre-market trading to around $ 56 a piece. The planned launch will be Virgin Galactic’s fourth test space flight to date. Branson launched Virgin Galactic in 2004, and the company began listing on the New York Stock Exchange in October 2019.
5. Toyota outperforms GM in the US for the first time in a quarter
A Toyota Tundra pickup truck is seen at a car dealership in San Jose, California.
Yichuan Cao | NurPhoto | Getty Images
ToyotaMotors sold more vehicles in the United States than General Motors in the second quarter, marking the first time the Japanese automaker has done so in the three-month reference period. On Thursday, Toyota said it had sold 688,813 vehicles in America from April to June, just ahead of GM’s 688,236 vehicles. Toyota’s results have exceeded analysts’ expectations; GMs failed. Toyota could become the best-selling automaker in the United States, depending on where Ford’s results factor in. GM’s downtown rival reported the figure Friday morning, and analysts predict US sales of 645,000 vehicles in the second quarter. The last time GM wasn’t the best-selling automaker in the United States for a quarter was in the third quarter of 1998, when Ford sold them, according to Edmunds.
The auto industry has faced a semiconductor shortage, disrupting production schedules at a time when consumer demand for new vehicles is high. Toyota and other Japanese automakers have so far handled the chip crisis better than their US rivals.
Follow all the market action like a pro on CNBC Pro. Get the latest pandemic news with CNBC’s coronavirus coverage.
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2021/07/02/5-things-to-know-before-the-stock-market-opens-friday-july-2.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]