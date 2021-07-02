Nurosene goes public on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange





TORONTO, July 2, 2021 / CNW / – Nurosene Health Inc. (“Nurosene” or the “Company”) (CSE: MEND) (Frankfurt: 8TV), a health technology company focused on mental wellness, is pleased to announce that its common stock has started trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol “8TV”. Logo Nurosene Santé Inc. (CNW Group / Nurosène Santé Inc.) The Company began trading on 1st of Julyst, 2021 and has been assigned an international securities identification number (ISIN: CA64132U1003) and a German securities identification number (WKN: A3CRX6). The Company’s common shares continue to be listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) under the symbol “MEND”. CEO of Nurosene, Ranj bath said: “Nurosene has enjoyed tremendous investor support since our inception on CSE. We are delighted to share our story with international investors who wish to participate in the growth of our business. This is just the first step in our mission to fight mental wellness. , not only in Canada, but on a global scale. “ The Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FWB) is one of the world’s largest international securities trading centers. Operated by Deutsche Boerse AG, FWB, is the largest of germany seven exchanges, and is responsible for approximately 90 percent of all securities traded in Germany. The FWB facilitates advanced electronic commerce, settlement and information systems and enables cross-border commerce for international investors. About Nurosene Nurosene provides individuals with tools and technologies that allow them to take control of their mental well-being. Its mission is to build the next generation of better, healthier brains by leveraging technological advances in AI and machine learning. With its team of experts and partners, Nurosene is positioned at the forefront of research and critical innovations, striving to disrupt traditional mental wellness treatments. The company is based in Toronto, Ontario. For more information visit www.nurosene.com | shop.nurosene.com The story continues KCSA Strategic Communications | Valter pinto, general manager | [email protected] | (212) 896-1254 Blake sings, chief financial officer | [email protected] | (416) 859-8838 Forward-looking statements This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, which is based on Nurosene’s current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs, as well as its opinions on events to date. come. . Forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “expect”, “likely”, “could”, “will”, “should”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “. proposed “,” estimate “and other similar words, including negative and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions” could “,” would “or” will “occur, or by strategy discussions. Forward-looking information includes estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, targets, directions or other statements that are not statements of fact. Specifically, this press release release contains forward-looking statements relating, among other things, to the Company’s listing activities on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and its international strategy. Any forward-looking information is only valid as of the date it is made and, except as required by law, Nurosene assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whatsoever thereafter. new information, future events, or whatever. New factors appear from time to time, and it is not possible for Nurosene to predict all of these factors. When reviewing these forward-looking statements, readers should keep in mind the risk factors and other caveats in Nurosene’s final detailed prospectus dated May 20, 2021 and filed with the relevant Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The risk factors and other factors mentioned in the final detailed prospectus of Nurosene could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking information. The CSE accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. SOURCE Nurosene Health Inc. Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2021/02/c8721.html

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos