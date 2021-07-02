Didi shares tumble after China announces cybersecurity review

A trader works during the IPO of Chinese rideshare company Didi Global Inc on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) floor in New York, United States, June 30, 2021.

Didi stock fell more than 9% in pre-market Friday morning after China, where the company is based, announced a cybersecurity review of it.

According to an English translation of China’s announcement, new users will not be able to sign up for Didi’s ridesharing service during the country’s cybersecurity review.

China’s move comes just two days after Didi went public on the New York Stock Exchange. The stock was set to post another day of gains after closing nearly 16% higher on Thursday. Didi shares had risen about 5% in pre-market trading before China released its announcement.

Didi said in a statement that he “will cooperate fully” with the review.

“We plan to conduct a comprehensive review of cybersecurity risks and continually improve our cybersecurity systems and technological capabilities,” a spokesperson told CNBC in an email.

China’s announcement also reflects a broader trend in the country’s regulatory crackdown on tech companies based there that were once poorly regulated. In June, Reuters reported that Chinese regulators were investigating Didi for antitrust violations. He also reportedly looked at the company’s pricing mechanism.

And last fall, Ant Group’s Shanghai and Hong Kong IPOs were delayed after Chinese regulators stepped in and interviewed senior executives at the company, including Chairman Jack Ma. fined Alibaba $ 2.8 billion in April, claiming the company had abused its dominant position in the market.

Didi had warned in his IPO prospectus that he had met with regulators earlier this year, as well as several other Chinese internet companies. The rideshare company said it could face penalties as regulators may not be happy with the results of the inspection.

“We cannot assure you that the regulators will be happy with our self-inspection results or that we will not be liable for any sanctions for violations of anti-monopoly, anti-unfair competition, pricing rules, advertising, privacy, food safety, product quality, taxation and other related laws and regulations. We expect these areas to receive more and continued attention and scrutiny by regulators and the general public in the future, ”the company said in its prospectus.

Founded in 2012, Didi reported having 493 million annual active runners and 41 million average daily transactions. It began to expand internationally in 2018, and the company now operates in 14 countries outside of China.

In addition to the traditional VTC, Didi has invested heavily in making autonomous taxis a reality, and operates several segments around mobility.