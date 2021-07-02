London Stock Exchange in “solid financial position”, says CEO Schwimmer





LONDON (Reuters) – The London Stock Exchange group is in a strong financial position with the integration of the $ 27 billion data and analytics firm Refinitiv, which it bought in January, on track, said Friday General Manager David Schwimmer. Were in a strong financial position, Schwimmer said at an online investor event. We remain confident in achieving the financial objectives we set for ourselves when the transaction was announced. So far, savings of £ 40m ($ 55m) have been achieved as integration remains on track and leverage has been reduced by £ 4bn, he said. declared. LSEG was continuing an investment program in Refinitiv and its terminals started by its previous owner, US private equity firm Blackstone, Schwimmer said. Terminals, Refinitivs flagship product, are used by merchants and investors to access market data and news. We are confident that we will generate revenue growth through data and analytics of 4-6% per year in the medium term, said Schwimmer. LSE’s acquisition of Refinitiv made the stock exchange the second-largest financial data company after Bloomberg LP. In March, LSE shares rose from around 9,300 pence to just over 8,000 pence on the details of the Refinitiv platform upgrade costs. The exchange said in April it was on track to hit 25% of the announced savings target of £ 350m by the end of 2021, with a forecast of £ 850m in capital spending. and £ 150 million in operational costs for 2021 also unchanged. That business has grown, said Andrea Remyn Stone, the former Bloomberg executive who on Thursday became head of data and analytics for LSEG, replacing David Craig, former CEO of Refinitiv. Costs and capital expenses will be updated next month when the exchange reports the results. LSEG shares were trading up 0.5% to 7,914 pence, little change since the start of the event for investors. Thomson Reuters, the parent company of Reuters News, has a minority stake in LSE following the deal with Refinitiv. ($ 1 = 0.7273 pounds) Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Jane Merriman and Jan Harvey

