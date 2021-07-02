Dole plc files SEC registration statement for its proposed initial public offering

DUBLIN – (COMMERCIAL THREAD) – Dole plc, a newly formed company to be formed by the combination of Total Produce plc and Dole Food Company, Inc., today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form F-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regarding a proposed initial public offering of its common shares. The number of shares to be offered and the price range of the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The initial public offering is subject to market and other conditions. Dole plc intends to list its common shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol DOLE.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Deutsche Bank Securities and Davy will act as principal bookkeepers for the proposed offering. BofA Securities, BMO Capital Markets and Rabo Securities will act as bookkeepers for the proposed placement. Stephens Inc. will act as co-manager of the proposed offering.

The proposed offer will be made only by way of a prospectus filed with the SEC. When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the proposed initial public offering may be obtained by contacting Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at ( 866) 471- 2526 or by e-mail at [email protected], Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., Attention: Prospectus Department, 60 Wall Street, New York NY, 10005, by phone at 1-800 -503-4611 or by email at [email protected] and J&E Davy, Attention: Davy Corporate Finance, Davy House, 49 Dawson Street, Dublin 2, Ireland: by phone at +353 1 679 6363 or by email at dcf @ davy.ie.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor offers to purchase may be accepted, before the entry into force of the registration statement. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy such securities, and there will be no sale of such securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be illegal before registration. or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Dole plc

The combination of Total Produce plc and Dole Food Company, Inc. to form Dole plc will bring together two complementary, synergistic and culturally aligned organizations each with over 150 years of history in the fresh food industry.

Dole plc will be one of the world’s largest producers of fresh bananas and pineapples, and a leader in value-added salads and packaged fresh vegetables in the United States. It will also be increasingly present in categories such as berries, avocados and organic products.

Dole plc will offer more than 300 products grown and purchased locally and globally in more than 30 countries in various regions, and distributed and marketed in more than 80 countries, through retail, wholesale and foodservice channels.

The goal of Dole plcs is to build a healthier and more sustainable future by increasing the consumption of fruits and vegetables per capita today with a clear vision of making the world a healthier place.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the proposed offer, the effectiveness of the registration statement, the New York Stock Exchange listing and the combination (the Transaction) between Total Produce plc and Dole Food. Company, Inc. Transaction remains subject to market and other customary conditions. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations, assumptions and projections based on information available at the time the statements were made. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including risks and uncertainties relating to the completion of the Transaction and the proposed public offering, to existing market conditions, to investor demand for stocks and the impact of general economy, industry or regulatory conditions, many of which are beyond the control of Dole plcs. Any forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Dole plc assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.