Robinhood files will be made public





One of the most anticipated IPOs of 2021 is finally in the spotlight, as online investment platform Robinhood Markets filed its S-1 registration form with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on July 1, 2021, giving potential investors greater visibility into its sizzling growth over the past 18 months. Robinhood plans to debut on the Nasdaq under the symbol HOOD. The prospectus showed that Robinhoods’ customer base more than doubled from 7.2 million in 2020 to 18 million funded retail customers in 2021. The company’s revenue also increased by 309% over the past year. last year, to reach $ 522 million in the first quarter of 2021, up from $ 128 million in the same period in 2020, but recorded a loss of over $ 1.4 billion in the first quarter.

Planning to raise up to $ 100 million in its public debut, Robinhood said he intended to use the proceeds of the IPO to cover operating costs, which exceeded income. for most of its existence. Announcing that it would offer between 20% and 35% of its IPO shares to retail investors, Robinhood extends a much larger share than most companies, which typically offer around 10%. However, Robinhood is also making its debut at a time when the company is under increased public and regulatory scrutiny. Complicated story Earlier this week, on June 30, Robinhood was fined $ 70 million by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA). It was the biggest fine ever imposed by the independent regulator, to settle charges regarding the technical failure of its online trading platform in March 2020. And Robinhood continued to experience trading crashes in 2021, as the popularity of its application was increasing and the return of even stock trading overwhelmed its systems. The penalty was not Robinhood’s first. In December 2020, Robinhood paid the SEC $ 65 million over charges that it was misleading its clients about how the trading app was making money and failing to deliver the promised best execution of transactions. The settlement followed a complaint from the Massachusetts attorney general that accused Robinhood of using predatory marketing on inexperienced clients. Robinhood has also been sued for wrongful death by the family of Alex Kearns, a 20-year-old client who committed suicide last June after mistakenly believing he suffered massive losses while trading options on the app. While Robinhood has taken steps to improve its services and help educate its customers to avoid further incidents, these events, and some of the company’s business practices, such as its reliance on payment for order flow ( PFOF), continued to attract the attention of regulators.

