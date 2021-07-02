Tesla’s sales rise despite issues with chips and China





The company has also managed to build more than 200,000 cars in the past three months despite these huge headwinds. The increase in the number of vehicles produced and sold has more than doubled from a year ago when the pandemic prompted Tesla to shut down factories. But orders and deliveries were also up slightly from the first quarter of this year, similar to what was reported by other automakers on Thursday. Deliveries amounted to 201,250, up from around 91,000 a year ago and 184,800 in the first quarter.

The entire auto industry is struggling with the chip shortage. In April, Tesla CEO Elon Musk called the shortage a “huge problem” for Tesla.

“Our teams have done an outstanding job navigating the global supply chain and logistics challenges,” said Tesla’s second quarter sales release.

But Tesla has been particularly harassed by bad publicity in China, the world’s largest market for car and electric vehicle sales, due to safety and quality concerns. A group of Tesla owners demonstrated at the Shanghai auto show in April. And nearly 300,000 Teslas built at its relatively new plant in Shanghai were recalled a week ago. Investors fear Tesla may face long-term problems in China. Friday’s sales report did not break down Tesla’s sales by market, but the overall figure should allay some concerns about China, said Dan Ives, technical analyst at Wedbush Securities who has a buy recommendation on Tesla shares. “Overall this quarter has been an impressive performance for Musk & Co. and now, with a strong performance in the second half of the year, it should be able to reach around 900,000 vehicles for the year which was a major target to achieve. this year, “Ives said in a note to customers. “China and Europe had strong May / June, in our view, which was pivotal this quarter.” Tesla also faces increasing competition from electric vehicles from established automakers such as Volkswagen, General Motors, and Ford. DG DG said U.S. sales of the only electric vehicle it sells here, the Bolt and Bolt EUV, jumped 350% in the quarter after the introduction of updated versions. GM has yet to announce second-quarter sales in China, but during the first quarter it said its Wuling Hong Guang Mini EV, introduced last year, was the best-selling electric vehicle in China. Volkswagen VLKAF overtook Tesla in electric vehicle sales in many European markets, and Ford’s new Mustang Mach-E took shares from Tesla, according to Morgan Stanley analysis. Ford has sold 13,000 copies of the model in the United States since deliveries began earlier this year. But these sales of electric vehicles by established automakers, coupled with Tesla’s continued sales surge, also demonstrates the growing appetite of car buyers for electric vehicles. “Tesla’s second quarter sales illustrate how well the automaker is riding the global electric vehicle wave,” said Karl Brauer, executive analyst at iseecars.com. “But increased competition from more established automakers is inevitable and could impact Tesla’s growth curve.” The company restarted production of its more expensive S and X models during the quarter and delivered just under 2,000 of those vehicles, which Ives said was lower than expected sales of over 5,000. But Model 3 and Model Y, which account for over 90% of sales, exceeded sales forecasts You’re here TSLA Actions ofwere slightly lower on the report as total shipments were a little lower than analysts’ forecast. Tesla was the top performer of U.S. stocks in 2020, rising 743%, but struggled this year, falling into bearish territory, falling 25% from its all-time high at the end of January.

