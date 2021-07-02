Long-term CEO of the Exchange says double-class stock market critics “lost the argument”

July 2 (Reuters) – Critics of corporate share structures involving more than one class of shares “have lost the argument,” long-term CEO Eric Ries told Reuters, even as many investors he seeks to attract are opposed to companies adopting them.

The Silicon Valley-based LTSE was launched last year, promoting itself as a platform for companies to enroll and attract long-term investors focused on environmental, social and governance issues. company (ESG). He asks companies to commit to disclosing their environmental and social impact, as well as the compensation and long-term strategy of their leaders.

On the burning issue of corporate governance of multi-class share structures, which allow founders of companies to retain control once they go public, Ries said LTSE was “neutral.” This despite shareholders and proxy advisers such as Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) Inc and Glass Lewis & Co, whose recommendations are being followed by many ESG-focused investors, criticizing companies for adopting and retaining more a class of shares.

“I understand that there are people who don’t like double-class stocks, but they lost the argument as far as I know,” Ries said in an interview. “No matter who controls the votes, the board still has a fiduciary duty to the company to do its job.”

So far, only two companies have agreed to register with LTSE, the Asana Inc work management app (ASAN.N) and the Twilio Inc cloud communication platform (TWLO.N). Both have dual class shares that give their founders more control over voting rights than other shareholders, and plan to remove them only in the next seven to ten years. They are both already listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Asana said she is deeply committed to benefiting all of her stakeholders. A spokesperson for Twilio said it is already serving multiple stakeholders, such as customers and employees.

“Unequal voting rights are symptomatic of poor corporate governance. They borrow from investors a key tool that we use to manage risk and hold companies accountable for ESG and other matters,” said the supervisor of the New York State, Thomas DiNapoli, who administers about $ 255 billion on behalf of public servants and retirees.

Ries said there was “very strong empirical evidence” suggesting that companies with multiple share classes produce “exceptional” long-term performance for their key stakeholders, including investors.

“The current setup is as it is,” he said. “We don’t have the power to regulate this, but I don’t think it’s inconsistent with any of our principles.”

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission allows publicly traded companies to have two or more classes of shares. Proponents argue it can shield companies from attack by activist hedge funds and short-term investors.

Critics counter that the cost to investors of not being able to hold a company fully accountable is too high a price to pay.

ISS head of US research Marc Goldstein said that “the idea that companies must freeze public shareholders with unequal voting rights in order to invest for the long term is highly questionable.”

A LOT OF INVESTMENT HOWEVER

Most of the tech start-ups LTSE seeks to attract go public using a multi-class share structure. Many investors who oppose this always end up buying their stocks because they are drawn to the financial outlook of companies or find other ESG commitments they have made attractive.

The photo-sharing app Snap Inc (SNAP.N) became an extreme example of this when it went public in 2017 by offering no voting rights to investors. Its shares have risen 300% since then, compared to a 60% increase for the S&P 500.

Snap did not respond to a request for comment.

Some investors argue that the shares of these companies would have performed even better if they were a single class.

“Our point of view is that companies leave some money on the table by going dual class,” said John Hoeppner, US Head of Stewardship and Sustainable Investments at Legal & General Investment Management, a company with $ 1.7 trillion in assets under management.

The Council of Institutional Investors (CII), which represents investors such as public pension funds and asset managers such as Vanguard Group Inc with trillions in assets under management, wrote to LTSE as it was seeking regulatory approvals to oppose it allowing multi-class stocks, even though it subscribed to some of its other ESG principles.

CII’s general counsel, Jeff Mahoney, said he would at least like LTSE to require companies to abandon the structure after a specified time frame.

“You can’t really think of yourself as a long-term stock market without requiring a time maturity for dual-class stocks,” Mahoney said.

Reporting by Echo Wang and Jessica DiNapoli in New York; Editing by Greg Roumeliotis and Dan Grebler

