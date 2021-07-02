China suspends registrations of new Didi users, citing cybersecurity review





The suspension comes just two days after China’s largest ridesharing service, which forced Uber out of mainland China five years ago, went public on the NYSE as part of America’s biggest stock offering. by a Chinese company since Alibaba began in 2014.

China implemented the suspension “to prevent the expansion of risk” during a “cybersecurity review” at the company, according to a statement from the country’s cyberspace administration.

Ahead of the review, the company ended its first day of listing at $ 14.14 on Wednesday, 1% higher than its initial public offering price of $ 14. The stock hit a high of $ 18 during the trading session. As of Wednesday’s closing price, Didi was valued at nearly $ 70 billion.

Shares fell 8% to just above $ 15 on Friday. A crackdown on Big Tech Didi’s debut on the NYSE and “cybersecurity review” comes in a larger context repression on Big Tech in China. In recent months, several tech companies have come under investigation for alleged monopoly behavior or violation of customer rights resulting in register fines and massive revisions . Chinese President Xi Jinping approved polls, making regulatory crackdown one of the country’s top priorities in 2021, and he continued to call on regulators to carefully scrutinize tech companies. In April, Alibaba, the online shopping giant co-founded by Jack Ma, was fined a record $ 2.8 billion after antitrust regulators concluded the company had behaved like a monopoly. Days after the fine was pronounced, Group of ants , another part of Jack Ma’s business empire, was ordered to review its operations and become a financial holding company overseen by the central bank. As a result of these crackdowns, China’s State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) brought together 34 companies and issued a warning to end anti-competitive behavior and ordered internal inspections. Didi was one of the companies summoned. Last month, Reuters reported that Didi was under investigation by SAMR for competition concerns. According to unnamed sources in the report, the company was being questioned whether it had “used competitive practices that unfairly ousted smaller rivals.” Didi said in a statement at the time that he “would not comment on unsubstantiated speculation from anonymous sources.” SAMR did not respond to a request for comment from CNN Business. “A fierce competitor” Founded in Beijing in 2012 by former Alibaba director Cheng Wei, Didi now boasts 377 million active users in China alone. After its launch, Didi quickly gained the support of heavyweights like Apple, Softbank and Alibaba. In 2015, it acquired its main local competitor, Kuaidi Dache. In 2016, Didi also bought Uber Chinese business, ending the company’s presence in the country. Former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick recognized Didi as “a fierce competitor” and agreed to the companies swapping stakes. (Didi left his position in Uber late last year. Uber retains an approximate 12% stake in Didi.) The ridesharing service has also expanded its offering as it has grown, now including bike-sharing, taxi and ride-sharing service options. While the company now sees itself as the world’s largest mobility platform with users in 15 other countries outside of China, it remains dependent on its home market with over 93% of its sales coming from China. . In one letter To investors last month, however, Will Wei Cheng and Jean Qing Liu, who are CEO and chairman respectively, said they wanted the company to go “truly global.” – CNN’s Yong Xiong, Rob North, Michelle Toh, Laura He and Jill Disis contributed to this report

