London reclaims crown as Europe’s largest stock exchange hub

Four months after losing its status as a European trading hub to Amsterdam, London took back control.

On Friday, the city topped a list of 15 countries, showing the average daily value of trade in the city to reach $ 10.55 billion. The data was compiled by the Chicago Board Options Exchange. Yet that’s just a whisper of the $ 10.41 billion traded in Amsterdam, and well below the $ 16.9 billion accumulated in London in December 2020 before the end of the Brexit transition period.

But it will likely give more momentum to Chancellor Rishi Sunak, who this week charted a path forward for the UK Financial Services Industry in this new era outside the EU.

As the UK has attempted to maintain close regulatory ties with Europe, Sunak said the focus is now on deepening relations with the US, its largest partner in trade in services. financial, while also turning to large emerging economies such as China, India and Brazil. Other areas of interest include an effort to further stimulate innovation in the FinTech sector and become a leader in green finance.

Nicola Watkinson, managing director for international trade and investments at TheCityUK, which represents the UK financial services industry, told the BBC Victoria Craig what she envisioned as a successful post-Brexit strategy. Below is an edited version of their conversation on the Global Marketplace Morning Report.

Nicola watkinson: The reality is that the UK recognizes that 95% [or so] of future global economic growth will take place outside the EU. Markets like the United States and growing markets across Asia represent an extraordinarily important opportunity for the United Kingdom to strengthen its global position. The United States, of course, is extremely important to the United Kingdom, both in areas such as technology and innovation, but increasingly also in areas like green finance, particularly under l ‘Biden administration because we are really seeing a big push towards net zero. .

Victoria Craig: Are these things the UK is already focusing on with Asia and the US?

Watkinson: Absolutely. Whether it is with India or with Japan and Singapore, with Canada, with the United States and other markets. If the UK and the US join forces, because we have the world’s two biggest global financial centers, if we work together for global standards, whether around green finance or tech, we will actually be able to pull many other markets behind us.

Craig: And how quickly do you think some of these new partnerships could come to fruition?

Watkinson: I think it can happen quite quickly as big events like the COP26, [the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference] in November you can see the US and UK really moving forward with a common agenda around a lot of these areas. When it comes to other free trade deals, you’ve seen a huge boost behind the UK’s efforts to forge new trade deals with US neighbors Canada and Mexico, but it’s obviously also about talking to Australia, New Zealand and a variety of other markets. And really push forward exciting new areas of free trade agreements, such as digital arrangements, which are increasingly important, especially when you consider that the UK economy is roughly 80% service-based.

Craig: So, could these partnerships with North America, with Asia compensate for the losses that the United Kingdom could suffer without permanent equivalence with Europe?

Watkinson: I think it’s not necessarily a choice, but the future growth of the UK will be very much focused on the Indo-Pacific area, as well as with the US, Japan, Singapore and other countries sharing the same ideas. But the UK will also work very hard to preserve and strengthen its relationship with the EU and will seek to continue to partner wherever possible.