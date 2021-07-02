Tesla posts 122% gain in quarterly vehicle deliveries, but analysts wanted more





Tesla CEO Elon Musk at the Y unveiling in March 2019. AFP via Getty Images

Tesla Inc., the electric vehicle company led by Elon Musk, said deliveries of its battery-powered cars and crossovers jumped 122% to a new quarterly record, with sales and production aided by continued growth in China. Still, analysts expected an even larger increase. < position="top" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-top"/> The manufacturer based in Palo Alto, California reported deliveries of 201,250 vehicles worldwide in the second quarter of 2021, up from 90,650 a year ago. This was below the 207,000 deliveries expected, the average estimate of analysts surveyed by FactSet. (Analysts polled by Bloomberg expected 204 160 deliveries.) It also topped the 184,877 Tesla reported in the first quarter, its previous quarterly record. The comparison from a year ago was fairly easy, given the production disruptions triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020 and the continued expansion of production in China. The opening of a factory in Shanghai early last year has boosted growth for automakers in recent quarters as local production there allows Tesla to sell vehicles to Chinese customers without import tariffs. high. Overall this quarter has been an impressive performance for Musk & Co. and now with a strong second half performance (Tesla) should be able to hit around 900,000 vehicles for the year which was a target. Major to achieve this year, Wedbush equity said analyst Dan Ives in a research note. Deliveries of Model 3 sedans and Model Y sedans totaled 199,360, while only 1,890 got more expensive Model S sedans and X crossovers, vehicles that cost more than $ 100,000. Production for the quarter was 206,421, up from 82,272 a year ago. The company said its teams have done an outstanding job navigating the challenges of global supply chain and logistics, which we agree with as TSLA has been relatively immune to shortages. of semiconductors and other parts that plagued other automakers, CFRA analyst Garrett Nelson said. in a research note. We believe this is likely due to early sourcing, as the company entered 2021 with plans for a significant increase in volumes. Tesla doesn’t provide geographic details in its quarterly, so it’s unclear how much sales in the United States have increased from a year ago. The company’s financial results for the quarter are expected in a few weeks. Tesla shares rose 2.7% to $ 696.08 at the start of Nasdaq trading at 9:38 a.m. in New York. A customer and a salesperson sit inside a Tesla Inc. Model Y electric vehicle during a test drive at the automaker’s showroom in Shanghai, China 2021 Bloomberg Finance LP

