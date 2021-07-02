CANADA STOCKS – Energy and mining lift TSX as investors look past dismal economics





(Update of prices, sectors) July 2 (Reuters) – Canada’s main stock index rose on Friday, boosted by energy and mining stocks, as investors looked beyond dismal economic data, including a surprise trade deficit and slowing commodity activity. national factories. * The energy sector climbed 0.6%, while the materials sector, which includes precious and base metal miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.7% as contracts to Gold futures rose 0.6% to $ 1,786 an ounce. * At 9:38 a.m. ET (1:38 p.m. GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S & P / TSX Composite Index was up 116.53 points, or 0.58%, to 20,282.11, after hitting a low record high at the opening of the market. * The country posted a surprise trade deficit of C $ 1.39 billion ($ 1.12 billion) in May, missing analysts’ expectations of a small surplus. * Meanwhile, official data showed the country’s factory activity grew at the slowest pace in four months in June as material shortages persisted and inflationary pressures increased. * The financial sector gained 0.4%, while the industrial sector increased by 0.2%. * On the TSX, 170 issues were up, while 56 issues fell in a 3.04: 1 ratio in favor of winners, with 16.06 million shares traded. * The biggest percentage gainers on the TSX were uranium firm Nexgen Energy Ltd, which jumped 4.7%, and Mullen Group Ltd which rose 4.3% after the freight provider announced the acquisition of RS Harris Transport Ltd. * Capstone Mining Corp fell 2.2%, the highest on the TSX, and the second biggest decline was pot producer Aurora Cannabis Inc, down 1.8%. * The most traded stocks by volume were Bombardier Inc, Bank of Nova Scotia and Goldgroup Mining Inc. * The TSX posted 14 new 52 week highs and no new lows. * Among Canadian issues, there were 105 new 52-week highs and 12 new lows, with total volume of 36.46 million shares. (Reporting by Amal S in Bangalore; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

