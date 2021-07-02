Latest Stimulus Update: New IRS Tool Lets You Enter Bank Information, First Payments July 15th





The Internal Revenue Service has launched a new tool that allows families to update their bank account information before the first child tax credit payment is scheduled for July 15. Families will receive their July 15 payments by direct deposit into the bank account currently registered with the IRS. Those who are not registered for direct deposit will receive a check. Then people can use the Child Tax Credit Update Portal to update their direct deposit information. Any updates made before August 2 will apply to the August 13 payment and all subsequent monthly payments for the remainder of 2021, the IRS said. The expanded child tax credit offers up to $ 3,600 for each child under 6 and $ 3,000 for children 6 to 17. The credit will be paid in monthly installments of $ 300 or $ 250, depending on the child’s age, which will be paid monthly until December. The rest can be claimed during the 2021 tax return. Couples with adjusted gross income of $ 150,000 or less; heads of reporting households earning $ 112,500 or less; or single parents earning $ 75,000 or less will be entitled to the full amount. Above these income levels, the additional amount above the existing credit of $ 2,000, either $ 1,000 or $ 1,600 per child, is reduced by $ 50 for each additional modified AGI of $ 1,000. How to update your direct deposit information First, go to Child Tax Credit Update Portal to confirm your eligibility for payments. If you are eligible, the tool will indicate if you are also eligible to receive their payment by direct deposit. If so, it will list the full bank routing number and the last four digits of your account number. Then, if you want, you can change the bank account receiving the payment starting with the August 13 payment. You can do this by updating the routing number and account number and indicating whether it is a savings account or a checking account. Note that only one account number is authorized for each beneficiary, that is to say that the entire payment must be deposited directly into a single account. How to switch from paper check to direct deposit If you want to switch from receiving a paper check to direct deposit, you will need to use the tool to provide your bank account information. You can do this by entering your bank routing number and account number and indicating whether it is a savings account or a checking account. Important information for updates To access the Child Tax Credit Update Portal, a person must first verify their identity. If a person already has an IRS username or ID.me account with a verified identity, they can use those accounts to log in. People without an existing account will be asked to verify their identity with photo ID using ID.me.

