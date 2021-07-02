EVgo goes public after the merger of SPAC. Expect the stock to explode.

Text size





Another electric vehicle charging business officially went public on Friday.

EVgo



begins trading under the symbol EVGO on the New York Stock Exchange after the New York Stock Exchange and Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corp, a special purpose acquisition company, entered into their merger Thursday.

Investors should expect EVgo stock to erupt, which typically happens when a PSPC merger closes.

Climate Change stock, under the ticker CLII, closed at $ 14.36 on Thursday. The title was scheduled to open between $ 14.85 and $ 15 on Friday, up about 3% to 5%. Shares rose about 4% late in the morning.

An example of SPAC pop fusion is Star Peak Energy Transition (STEM). The stock jumped more than 4% under its new ticker symbol on April 29 before closing 1.7% higher on the first trading day.

There are also more dramatic examples. Shares of Hyliion (HYLN) climbed around 21% as its PSPC merger closed. QuantumScape (QS) actionsclimbed 57%the first day the battery company traded.

An action appears after a PSPC merger for several reasons: one is that a PSPC merger must be voted on by the shareholders of PSPC. When they approve the merger, the risk of the deal being rejected is eliminated. Another is that mutual funds and index funds generally don’t buy until a merger is made. Once the deal is done, the funds can buy stocks that match their style and investment goals.

The climate change / EVgo stock is up around 34% year-to-date, better than comparable gains from the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average, but the stock closed at $ 22 on the day the merger was announced in late January.

As some of the initial euphoria over more EV charging infrastructure has worn off, the business outlook for EVgo and its peers looks much better.

EVgo, which bills itself as the country’s largest public network of fast-charging electric vehicles and the first powered by 100% renewable electricity, has seen its sales of electric vehicles increase, said CEO Cathy Zoi. Barrons. It sees over 9 million electric vehicles on U.S. roads 202,730% more than it expected when the company announced its merger about six months ago.

The growing interest in EVS is also shortening the company’s sales cycle. Potential customers are more interested in ensuring that they have sufficient charging capacity for electric vehicles in shopping malls, businesses and other public places.

Zoi pointed out that the limiting factor in the deployment of electric vehicle charging nowadays is not customer interest. This is the time it takes for all charging players, from local governments, to EVgo, to their customers, to supply public services, to be on the same page.

EVgo can build a charging station in four to eight weeks, but from contract to utility [finally] revitalizing the site takes an average of 18 months, Zoi added.

Seeing this logistical challenge, the company began its wattage program to share best practices, which Zoi hopes will reduce the time to commission a fast-charging station to around six months.

EVgo is one of five electric vehicle charging companies that have taken the SPAC route to raise capital and go public. Charging point (CHPT) is the most valuable with a market capitalization of around $ 10 billion, based on its fully diluted number of shares. EVgo is the second most valuable with a market capitalization, based on fully diluted shares outstanding after the merger, of around $ 3.8 billion.

The last three have not yet completed their PSPC mergers. Volta merges with



Turtle acquisition



II (SNPR). EVbox merges with TPG Pace Beneficial Fiance (TPGY). WallBox merges with Kensington Capital Acquisition II (KCAC).

The last three market caps are approximately $ 2 billion, $ 1.8 billion and $ 1.8 billion, respectively.

