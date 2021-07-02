Brazil sees transaction boom led by energy, retail and healthcare

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian firms launch massive stock deals and mergers and acquisitions deals as Latin America’s largest economy recovers from COVID pandemic with expected 5% GDP growth full year, potentially shifting the energy sectors to healthcare.

FILE PHOTO: A sign shows the prices of ethanol and gasoline at a gas station in Cuiaba, Brazil October 2, 2019. REUTERS / Marcelo Teixeira

M&A volume increased eightfold in the first half of 2021 compared to the same period a year earlier, to $ 56.8 billion, while share offerings totaled $ 15.3 billion , up 55%.

Bankers expect activity to remain strong in the second half of the year, boosted by a bullish economic outlook, with sectors such as retail and fintech in the spotlight.

In the first half of the year, the acquisition of Notre Dame Intermedica by healthcare operator Hapvidas for $ 9.58 billion was the seventh largest deal in emerging markets, while state-owned oil company Petrobras, for 6, 45 billion dollars, bought the deep-water oil fields Atapu and Sepia in the thirteenth.

The privatization of Rio de Janeiro’s water and sewerage utility, Cedae, raised around $ 4 billion, attracting Singapore’s GIC, Canadian pension fund CPPIB and local holding company Itausa.

A virtuous circle is in place for transactions: economic activity is picking up, benchmark interest rates are low and money is available, said Eduardo Miras, head of investment banking in Brazil at Citi.

Brazil’s largest share offering this year took place on the last day of June, with the sale of Petrobras’ stake in fuel distributor Petrobras Distribuidora SA. Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the seller is officially known, has raised 11.36 billion reais ($ 2.3 billion).

Firms such as energy company Raizen, a joint venture between Cosan SA and Royal Dutch Shell Plc, cement company Intercement Brasil SA and oncology clinic chain Oncoclinicas plan to price IPOs of real billions of dollars. in the coming weeks.

The deals are expected to attract deep-pocketed foreign investors, who avoided offers of Brazilian stocks earlier this year amid a pandemic and political turmoil, taking the place of domestic investors who had become more cautious.

Foreign investors are no longer so concerned about the pandemic as the pace of vaccination has picked up in recent weeks, said Roderick Greenlees, head of investment banking at Itau BBA, who topped the stock rankings. in the first semester. He predicted that stock offerings will reach R $ 160 billion this year, a 33% increase from 2020.

Foreign investors spent 65.1 million reais to buy shares in Brazilian companies, net of cash outflows, in the first half of the year, according to stockbroker B3, compared with a net outflow of 62.8 billion reais in the last half of the year. the same period a year ago.

Yet domestic investors have become more timid, with benchmark interest rates falling from 2% in January to 4.25%. Equity funds raised R $ 1.7 billion in net new money this year through May, eclipsed by net inflows of R $ 94.1 billion to fixed income funds.

OFFER CYCLE

Strong capital markets activity also increases funds available for acquisitions, said Bruno Amaral, head of mergers and acquisitions at Banco BTG Pactual, who led the ranking of mergers and acquisitions in Brazil in the first half of the year.

Industries hard hit during the pandemic, such as retail, have been among the most active in transactions in recent months as Brazil recovers and consumption increases, Amaral said.

We are also seeing many transactions in the financial sector, mainly fintechs against big banks, and in healthcare, he added.

Warren Buffetts Berkshire Hathaway Inc led a $ 750 million fundraiser in fast-growing fintech Nubank, while private equity firm Advent International invested $ 430 million in payments firm Ebanx.

Below are the rankings in Brazil for M&A advisory and ECM bookkeeping in the first semester

M&A – Announcement of a Brazilian target

Financial advisor Value of transactions (millions $) Number of transactions

Banco BTG Pactual 20 962 31

JPMorgan 19,837 8

Itau Unibanco 17 009 18

BR partners 15 235 8

Citi 14 499 7

Investments XP 10.013 5

Santander 8,894 13

Banco Bradesco 8 823 17

BofA 6 934 4

Rothschild 6,725 10

TOTAL 57,295,494

Source – Refinitiv Deals Intelligence

ECM – Global and Related Equities – Brazil

Book Runner Product (millions $) Number of issues

Itau Unibanco 2 622 34

Banco BTG Pactual 1,764 31

Morgan Stanley 1,383 16

BofA securities 1,274 13

XP investments 1 217 18

JPMorgan 1.198 14

Santander 1,074 15

Banco Bradesco 1,057 17

Citi 914 11

Goldman Sachs 858 8

TOTAL 15,336 46

Source – Refinitiv Deals Intelligence