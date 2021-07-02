Chase Freedom Flex and Unlimited 5% Grocery Cashback Offer, $ 200 Bonus

The Selects editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles that we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on product links from our affiliate partners.

After paying rent or a mortgage, groceries are often a household’s largest monthly expense. It doesn’t hurt to have a credit card that brings in a lot of rewards for something you spend a lot on, and now the Chase Liberty Flex and Unlimited freedom hunt offer 5% Cash Back on purchases of up to $ 12,000 in groceries (excluding Target or Walmart purchases) in the first year. Both cards are free and give new cardholders a welcome bonus of $ 200 if they spend $ 500 within the first three months of opening the account. If you max out the rewards only on groceries in the first year, you could earn up to $ 600, plus the $ 200 welcome bonus, for a total of $ 800. For those who want a card with a solid cash back rate and no rotating categories that require quarterly activation, the Unlimited freedom hunt Gives you an unlimited 1.5% cashback on all purchases, plus 5% cashback on trips purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards and 3% cashback on restaurants and drugstores. The card also comes with an introductory period of 0% APR for 15 months on purchases (then, a variable APR of 14.99 to 23.74%).

Unlimited freedom hunt Awards Earn 5% cash back on grocery store purchases (excluding Target or Walmart purchases) up to $ 12,000 spent in the first year, 5% cash back on trips purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards, 3% on meals (including take-out) and pharmacies and 1.5% on all other purchases

Welcome bonus $ 200 cash back after spending $ 500 on purchases in the first 3 months after opening the account

Annual subscription

Introduction APR 0% for the first 15 months on purchases

Regular APR 14.99% to 23.74% variable on purchases and balance transfers

Balance transfer fees Either $ 5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fees 3% of each transaction in US dollars

Credit needed

If you want a higher cash back rate and are comfortable activating a set of rotating bonus categories each quarter, you may want to consider the Chase Liberty Flex. The Flex earns 5% on up to $ 1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate them, 5% on trips purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards, 3% on restaurants and drugstores and 1% on all other purchases. If you maximize spend in your bonus category, you could earn up to $ 75 each quarter. Some of the categories for 2021 have included gas stations and home improvement stores; grocery stores and some streaming services; and wholesale clubs, cable, Internet, telephone services and some streaming services. This card also has an introductory APR of 0% for 15 months on purchases (then, an APR varying from 14.99 to 23.74%).

Chase Liberty Flex Awards Earn 5% cash back on grocery store purchases (excluding Target or Walmart purchases) up to $ 12,000 spent in the first year, 5% cash back up to $ 1,500 in combined purchases in categories bonus every quarter you activate (then 1%), 5% off travel booked through Chase Ultimate Rewards, 3% off meals and drugstores, 1% off all other purchases

Welcome bonus $ 200 cash back after spending $ 500 on purchases in the first three months after opening the account

Annual subscription

Introduction APR 0% for the first 15 months on purchases

Regular APR 14.99% to 23.74% variable

Balance transfer fees Either $ 5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fees

Credit needed

Both cards offer 5% cash back on eligible Lyft rides through March 31, 2022 and a free 3-month subscription to Doordash’s DashPass, which offers free food delivery and reduced service charges. Although both Freedom cards earn cash back rewards, you will receive rewards in the form of Chase Ultimate Rewards points. You can redeem these points for cash back, travel, merchandise, and gift cards. Chase Ultimate Rewards points do not expire as long as your account remains open and in good standing. There is no minimum to redeem your Cash Back Rewards. You can also combine your points with other Ultimate-Rewards cards, such as the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card, which allows you to transfer your points to travel partners and increases the value of points by 25% when booking through the Chase Travel portal. If you want big rewards on grocery expenses that continue after the first year of card membership, you may want to consider the American Express Blue Cash Preferred Card which offers 6% cash back to qualification U.S. supermarkets (up to $ 6,000 per year in purchases, then 1%) and an annual fee of $ 95 (see prices and fees). And if you’re okay with paying an even higher annual fee of $ 250 (see prices and fees), the American Express Gold Card offers 4X Membership Rewards points in US supermarkets and restaurants (up to $ 25,000 per year in purchases, then 1X), one of the highest reward rates available on the grocery store. These Amex points can be transferred to valuable partners like Delta Air Lines, Air Canada, British Airways and more.

American Express Blue Cash Preferred Card On the secure American Express site Awards 6% cash back in US supermarkets up to $ 6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%), 6% cash back on select US streaming subscriptions, 3% cash back in stores US gas stations, 3% off public transportation including taxis / carpooling, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more and 1% cash back on other purchases. Cash back is received in the form of reward dollars which can be redeemed as a credit on the statement.

Welcome bonus Earn 20% back on Amazon.com purchases with the card during the first six months of membership, up to $ 200 back. Plus, get a $ 150 credit on your statement after spending $ 3,000 on purchases on your new card within the first six months of opening the account

Annual subscription $ 0 annual launch fee for one year, then $ 95

Introduction APR 0% for the first 12 months on purchases, N / A for balance transfers

Regular APR 13.99% to 23.99% variable

Balance transfer fees

Foreign transaction fees

Credit needed

American Express Gold Card On the secure American Express site Awards 4X Membership Rewards points on restaurants (including takeout and delivery, as well as Uber Eats purchases) and in U.S. supermarkets (up to $ 25,000 per calendar year in purchases, then 1X), 3X points on flights booked directly with airlines or on amextravel.com, 1X points on all other purchases

Welcome bonus 60,000 Membership Rewards points after spending $ 4,000 on qualifying purchases within the first 6 months of opening the account

Annual subscription

Introduction APR

Regular APR

Balance transfer fees

Foreign transaction fees

Credit needed

For the rates and fees of the Blue Cash Preferred card, Click here.

For the prices and fees of the Amex Gold card, Click here.

Editorial note: The opinions, analyzes, criticisms or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the editorial teams of Select only and have not been reviewed, endorsed or otherwise approved by any third party.