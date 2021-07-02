China opens an investigation into Didi, two days after the debut of carpooling apps on Wall Street.





Two days after Didis began life as a listed company on Wall Street, China’s internet regulator said new user registrations on the Chinese ridesharing platform would be suspended while authorities were conducting what they called a review of the company’s cybersecurity. the terse announcement, published Friday night in China, did not explain what motivated the review or what it would imply only that its aim was to guard against national data security risks, protect national security and defend the public interest. The Didis share price fell around 8% on Friday. Beijing’s surprise intervention immediately recalled the failure of last year’s initial public offering by Ant Group, the Chinese fintech giant, whose sale of shares in Shanghai and Hong Kong was halted at the 11th hour after regulators summoned company executives to discuss new oversight. In an emailed statement, Didi said he would cooperate with authorities. We plan to conduct a comprehensive review of cybersecurity risks and continually improve our cybersecurity systems and technological capabilities, the statement said.

Didi is the leading ridesharing app in China, having purchased Ubers’ operations in China in a 2016 deal that ended a period of fierce competition between the two companies. Didis shares began trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday. The company says its service had 377 million active users in China in the year that ended in March. Chinese regulators have stepped up their scrutiny of the country’s wider internet industry since thwarting Ants’ IPO, criticizing what they call anti-competitive business practices and inadequate guarantees for consumers and their customers. personal data. In April, the Chinese antitrust authority imposed a historic fine of $ 2.8 billion on e-commerce giant Alibaba. Days later, Didi was one of nearly three dozen Chinese internet companies that were dragged to regulators and ordered to ensure their compliance with anti-monopoly rules. Didi quickly issued a statement, which the antitrust regulator published on its website, promising to promote the development and prosperity of socialist culture and science and to strictly obey the law. Chinese law requires major technology platforms to adhere to strict standards for handling user data. According to government directives For cybersecurity reviews, officials have 30 business days to conduct a preliminary review and offer recommendations to regulators, although this can be extended by 15 business days in complex situations. Regulators then have an additional 15 working days to respond to the recommendations.

The announcement by internet regulators on Friday said that new user registrations on Didi would be suspended for the duration of the cybersecurity review, to prevent the risks from spreading.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/07/02/business/didi-china-inquiry.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos