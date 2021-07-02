General Motors Partners with Salton Sea Lithium Production for Electric Vehicles

General Motors announced on Friday its partnership withdeveloping lithium and energy from a renewable energy company in the Salton Sea geothermal field near Imperial Oil for batteries for electric vehicles.

The company said early in the morning ad that lithium will be produced through a direct closed-loop extraction process which results in a smaller physical footprint, no production residues and lower carbon dioxide emissions compared to traditional processes like mining at open sky or evaporation ponds.

Lithium is a crucial metal for GM’s plans to make electric vehicles more affordable and with higher mileage. Imperial Valley Controlled Thermal Resources will recover lithium from geothermal brine under the sea.

As part of its $ 35 billion global commitment to electric and autonomous vehicles, GM will be the first company to invest several million dollars in the CTR project known as Hells Kitchen. As the first investor, GM will own rights to the lithium produced by the first stage of the Hells Kitchen project, including an option for a multi-year relationship.

Lithium is essential to battery production today and will only become more important as consumer adoption of electric vehicles (electric vehicles) increases, and we accelerate towards our all-electric future, said Doug Parks, GM’s executive vice president, global product development, purchasing and supply. chain. By securing and localizing the lithium supply chain in the United States, we were helping ensure our ability to build powerful, affordable, high-mileage electric vehicles, while helping to mitigate the environmental impact and save more energy. lithium at low prices in the market as a whole.

Batteries are and will remain a major cost driver for electric vehicles. Lithium is a key battery material used in the cathodes and electrolytes of GM electric vehicles like the Chevrolet Bolt EV and Bolt EUV. Lithium will become even more important in battery use as GM explores lithium metal batteries with a protected anode.

Most of the lithium used in lithium-ion batteries is currently mined and processed outside of the United States. While advocates of electric vehicles say lithium and other materials are essential for reducing greenhouse gases, some environmentalists are worriedon the further degradation of air pollution in an already heavily polluted area with high rates of asthma, as well as on possible damage to wildlife and habitat. The Salton Sea lithium projects, some of which have been in operation for years, are also near a major seismic fault.

Lawmakers representing the region see it as a huge victory for a region long plagued by high unemployment and low wages, but say health concerns must also be considered.

Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia, D-Coachella, Chairman of the California Lithium Economy Assembly Committee. said in a statement that the Salton Sea region has the capacity to meet one-third of the global demand for soft silvery-white metal and, with this first major investment, can quickly “take center stage in the future of our national lithium supply chain “.

Our efforts to galvanize a thriving and robust lithium economy in our Salton Sea region are becoming a reality more and more every day. “

But in response to questions about the increase in air pollution from lithium production, Garcia told CalMatters earlier this year that one of the big principles is do no harm. “

A lot of information still needs to be gathered and understood before we can determine that this will be the right thing to do and that it will have a return on investment from a social, human health and economic perspective, ”Garcia continued. ” If not. , we are not meeting the overall targets. “

Garcia said on Friday that “after years of laying the groundwork, we are ready to move forward with our clean air, electric vehicle and climate goals, while using these economic development opportunities to provide vital resources, improve public health and improve the general situation in our region. “

Janet Wilson is a senior environmental reporter for The Desert Sun / USA Today Network. Sign up to receive USA Today Climate Point for free weeklyhere. She can be reached at [email protected] or @ janetwilson66.