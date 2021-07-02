London Stock Exchange: highest number of IPOs in years





The London Stock Exchange announced a good start to 2021, with more than 27 billion in capital raised, the highest S1 since 2014. In addition, 49 IPOs raised 9 billion, which is the highest number of IPOs in H1 since 2017. This success illustrates the importance of public market financing to support growth, innovation and job creation, while supporting the transition to a low carbon economy, Julia hoggettthe CEO of the exchanges said of Friday’s report. The numbers show that we continue to provide the most efficient access to global capital for businesses in the UK and around the world. As the needs of issuers and investors continue to evolve, we will remain focused on innovating our markets to meet these demands. This period also saw the continued growth of tech and consumer internet ads, which accounted for more than half of the IPO capital raised in the first half of the year, according to a stock exchange press note. As PYMNTS reported earlier this year, the executives of three of the UK’s top trading platforms in February called for companies to open IPOs to retail buyers. They pushed the government to consult to allow these buyers access to IPOs, saying the Treasury should consider a regulatory requirement to include them. In terms of fixed income, the exchange has raised $ 262 billion through more than 400 bond issues in the first half of 2021, while 50 bonds in the sustainable bond market (SBM) have raised $ 16.1 billion to date. , exceeding the total raised last year. SBMs marked a milestone in the first half of the year with 300 active bonds and over $ 100 billion in debt capital raised. The markets have also supported a number of founder-led companies including In The Style, Darktrace, musicMagpie, PensionBee, tinyBuild and Trustpilot, the first Danish unicorn to be listed on the London Stock Exchange. The Friday news comes three weeks after another big milestone for the markets, which saw 100 UK tech companies reach a valuation of at least $ 1 billion, giving them unicorn status. Tractable, an artificial intelligence company, had the honor of being the 100th unicorn. Last year, only seven companies achieved this status in Britain, while at least 13 achieved this mark in 2021. —————————— NEW PYMNTS DATA: STUDY PUTTING LOYALTY AT THE SERVICE OF SMALL BUSINESSES – UNITED KINGDOM EDITION About the study: UK consumers see local purchases as essential for both supporting the economy and protecting the environment, but many local High Street businesses are struggling to get them in. In the new Making Loyalty Work For Small Businesses study, PYMNTS surveys 1,115 UK consumers to find out how offering personalized loyalty programs can help engage new High Street shoppers.

