The app helped investors trade like crazy and it worked.

Wednesday, Robinhood agreed to pay the biggest fine in the history of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority: $ 70 million. Robinhood filed for an IPO on Thursday, which will raise billions of dollars and make the founders and inner circle of the company extremely wealthy.

The two events are linked. Technically, there is no fine for not caring about your users at all while you continue to grow as quickly as possible. But FINRA’s accusations against Robinhood (which the company neither admitted nor denied, while accepting the fine) make it appear that the app-based trading platform did just that. The end point, in the form of enough growth to have Robinhood now in line for a successful initial public offering, will be a big pot of money.

Robinhood occupies a unique space. It is undoubtedly a major player in retail investment the major player at this stage, but it is not a bank or a financial consultancy firm. It doesn’t have much in common with the traditional financial institutions that have shaped markets for decades. These great institutions have done a lot of bad things, and Robinhood has positioned itself as their foil. It’s right there in the name! Robinhood takes from the rich and gives to the poor! The basic premise of corporate marketing is that these large corporations have practiced cronyism, made finance work only for an elite, and left the masses behind. The story Robinhood tells about himself is that he tips the scales. Its declared mission is to democratize finance for all.

Robinhood is not wrong to say that these big banks and corporations have done a lot of damage. The app has never consistently turned down home loans to blacks, crashed the housing market while making it easier to foreclose millions of family homes, made investments in fossil fuel companies (I don’t think so) , charged overdraft fees to poor people in the midst of a pandemic, manipulated currencies, advised people to trade stocks for their own interest, brought down much of the market on its own by making risky loans, or some number of other unsavory things that banks, brokerage houses, and consulting firms could do before lunch on a Wednesday.

So yes, it’s true: Robinhood hasn’t sinned like many of its peers in the financial industry. He did not support an elite. Instead, it is for all of us. The masses. But that turned out to be a different kind of compromise. Robinhood has made a lot of money apparently treating its product like a drug and its users like drug addicts. This approach is at the origin of his fine of 70 million dollars and the next IPO that will ensure Robinhood doesn’t miss those millions as he’s about to swim a lot more.

The central idea behind Robinhoods’ success and regulatory issues is that its users are not the same as his customers. Robinhood has a lot of users. His large IPO filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission says he has around 18 million a month (up from 4.3 million at the end of 2019), with around $ 81 billion in assets in those user accounts, in the form of stocks, options, of cryptocurrencies and cash. But Robinhood doesn’t have as many customers, since a customer is someone who buys something from a company. Most Robinhood users do not benefit from any fees. The company claims to have 1.4 million customers who purchase its subscription product, Robinhood Gold, which offers a few premium features and costs $ 5 per month. But even these aren’t the customers Robinhood is most likely to be concerned about, as they’re not the ones funding the company’s operations.

Robinhood made 75% of their money in 2020 (and 81% in the first three months of 2021) from transaction discounts and order flow payment. Under Payment for Order Flow, Market Makers the companies that go and actually get the shares that are given to a Robinhood user who places an order pay Robinhood, who routes the transactions from the users to the market makers. Market makers sell the stock for a little more than they paid for, and they make their money when Robinhood exploits them millions of times to execute trades. Bernie madoff was the pioneer of ideas, so you know that the interests of consumers are a priority.

This system clearly shows that Robinhoods users are not so much its customers as its product. Robinhood sells them (or, more precisely, their transactions) to market makers. The New York Times reported last year that compared to other trading platforms, Robinhood makes a special kill on these transactions. I’ve never seen a detailed explanation as to why, and Robinhood didn’t respond when asked by The Times about it, but two reasonable possibilities are that Robinhood simply has a lot traders and they are willing to accept prices favorable to market makers. (Robinhood says four market makers provided 59% of the company’s total revenue in the first three months of 2021.)

Robinhood doesn’t just need to have a lot of users. To make money, Robinhood needs these users to trade, trade, and trade a little more. For Robinhood, it works, because the platform has a lot of users who do a lot of trades. In 2020, transaction-based revenue was $ 720 million for the company. According to financial regulators, Robinhood has done gooey things to encourage users to do what they need.

FINRAReport explains how Robinhood made it ridiculously easy for inexperienced traders to get involved in options trade.

On the one hand, the FINRA report details how Robinhood made it ridiculously easy for inexperienced traders to get involved in options trading, a risky investment where someone loses their entire premium (and, notes the FINRA, sometimes more) if a stock is not moving in a particular direction. Options trading can be appealing because it lends itself to quick profits if done right: imagine being able to buy a stock for $ 80 while trading for $ 120. Robinhood was required by regulation to perform certain checks with investors before allowing them to trade options, in order to glean essential facts about the client. FINRA says Robinhood had what was called in the company option account approval bots that were programmed to approve options trading based on inconsistent or illogical information, including for clients under the age of 21 but who claimed to have more than three years of experience. trading options.

The 73-page FINRA report exposes other transgressions. It states that Robinhood falsely explained to users that certain types of accounts would not allow them to trade with borrowed money, when in fact they allowed it and on some transactions automatically triggered it. The report states that approximately 818,000 Robinhood clients who were approved for options trading found themselves in situations where they could and often automatically started trading in borrowed money. (FINRA explains that this was possible when Robinhood users entered into certain types of option spreads.) The report notes a 20-year-old Robinhood user who death by suicide in June 2020 after the Robinhoods app told him he owed nearly $ 750,000, despite believing he had turned off margin trading on his app. He actually owed half that amount, but the FINRA report also details that Robinhood showed inaccurate cash balances to more than 135,000 clients. Robinhood either doubled the actual negative cash balances of these customers or inflated their cash balances by showing purchasing power in cash, according to the report. In other words: FINRA says Robinhood made some clients believe they lost more than they actually lost, and others thought they had more than they actually lost. actually had. In different ways, both are dangerous. FINRA says the inaccurate balance postings lasted from December 2019 to June 2020, meaning Robinhood still had not addressed the issue for a great period of growth at the start of the pandemic.

Regulators also blame Robinhood for failing to reasonably oversee its technology to ensure it could fulfill orders from its growing user base. FINRA says the resulting outages cost individual investors on the platform five figures, and it ordered more than $ 5 million in damages just for it. This is a separate issue from when Robinhood suspended trading in some memes in January when it lacked enough collateral to keep regulators happy during a volatile trading period. But that too was simply a result of Robinhood not to be prepared for its massive user base entering an unprecedented business model.

This FINRA fine is not Robinhoods’ first. it paid off a much smaller in 2019, when FINRA said the company was not ensuring its order routing was in the best interests of users. Last December, Robinhood accepted an SEC fine of $ 65 million to settle charges that misled customers. The Massachusetts state securities regulator filed a lawsuit against Robinhood the same week, alleging it attempted to exploit clients by making investments look like games. (Robinhood recently stopped posting confetti when users have executed trades on its app, at least.) In April, Massachusetts launched an effort to ban the application in Bay State.

Maybe each of these regulators has a personal vendetta against Robinhood. Or, perhaps, Robinhood treated its users like pawns, and paying its new record fine was simply the cost of doing business as Robinhood always wanted.

Robinhood has the right concept: investing should be accessible to everyone. In the very relative world of large financial and tech companies, this might even be a revolutionary idea. There is a good chance that Robinhoods CEO Vlad Tenev is genuinely attached to this concept. The democratization of finance is admirable. Continuing to grow users no matter who gets hurt and how many rules you break isn’t as sexy, but if that’s what Robinhood did, it turned out to be a lot more lucrative.