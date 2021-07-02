Italian stock exchange shares its Postgres success story

Not so long ago, CIOs in large companies ignored any idea of ​​implementing open source software – they thought it was not good for their businesses, and using it across industries. sensitive like finance, commerce or health was totally irrelevant. question, according toRoberto Giordano(photo), responsible for IT, enterprise and database services for the end user at Borsa Italiana Group, the only stock exchange in Italy.

But now this fear-based idea is slowly evolving. CIOs are realizing the potential of open source solutions. Besides their possibilities for innovation, open source solutions are secure, scalable and some are even designed to comply with regulations. In addition, open source software can also be offered through “premium” paid alternatives where it provides the additional support and additional capabilities that industries require.

The The PostgreSQL distribution of EDBis a great example of this type of open source solution. It provides business support with the right expertise and guidance to deploy databases in large-scale environments, according to Giordano.

If you are a large organization that runs a highly regulated business, you [might be] a little afraid of open source because there is this general consideration of the lack of support at the enterprise level. I would say this is a thing of the past because there are companies like EDB postgres who are 100% capable of providing enterprise level support, he said. With the specific distribution, the level of support is going to be even more precise, but as you know, you could also benefit from the major contributors in the Postgres community.

Giordano spoke with Dave Vellante, host of CUBE, live streaming studio of SiliconANGLE Medias, during Postgres Vision 2021. They discussed open source, Postgres EDB and the migration of its services. (* Disclosure below.)

The new era of fast and reliable transactions

To be successful in the trading industry, there are two key considerations to keep in mind: speed and reliability. For example, modern business companies might have massive and varied structured (or unstructured) data coming in at high speed and requiring verification and storage.To process such a large number of orders at extremely fast speeds,Modern high-frequency trading companies often used high-speed software, colocation services, and even individual data streams to be able to compete at the millisecond level and win.

But not all technology solutions, especially traditional database systems, can help reduce those milliseconds while maintaining high reliability.According to Giordano, data stores must be able to handle incoming data at high speed and return trading orders after checking algorithmic results in order to process orders reliably.

As an IT professional, managing the market infrastructure is our primary goal of providing reliable infrastructure with the lowest possible latency. So we are very focused on performance and reliability to name just the two main drivers of our systems, he said.

How to choose a database platform for a stock exchange

As the only stock exchange in Italy, Borsa Italiana provides market infrastructure across Europe and the rest of the world, so for the organization, choosing the right technology is crucial.Giordano decided to adopt Postgres EDB as one of its main database platforms.

We are a multi-supplier store. So we would need to choose the right technology for the right service. This means that my database services teams are currently handling several different technologies where Postgres plays an important role in our portfolio, explained Giordano.

Borsa Italiana supports both the open source version of Postgres and the EDB distribution. They ran the open source version of Postgres, but over time when they needed more enterprise level support and enterprise functionality, they switched to Postgres EDB distribution.

The Postgres EDB distribution is the supercharged version of the old PostgreSQL open source object relational database system. The EDB distribution provides the same reliable technology backed by the same contributions from the large PostgreSQL community. In addition, it also provides the additional expertise and support of the PostgreSQL development team that industries like commerce and finance often need.

What really drove us [to adopt EDB] was the right combination of simplicity, but also good value for money. So, we like to choose the right database technology for the right kind of service / budget the service has, and the open source solution for a specific service is our first choice, Giordano said.

The right balance between price, support and features

The price of open source solutions also plays an important role in the decision-making of companies looking for more flexible ways to improve their profitability. When business leaders demand high performance on a low budget, CIOs often have to look for open source solutions.

You know [Borsas line of business] content itself with providing requirements, in particular in terms of performance and reliability. And, obviously, if we’re all in the same position to save a little bit of money, everyone’s happy, ”Giordano said.

In addition to good investment value and ease of use, Postgres EDB also provides the right features and functionality that these sensitive industries need.

In particular, we prefer to use the EDB distribution where we have found specific functionality that only EDB provides. And U.S [also] need a first-rate level of support that EDB has been able to provide us in recent years, added Giordano.

EDB distribution can provide the key functionalities that commercial and financial companies need. For example, supporting both structured and unstructured data in a single environment while maintaining the required level of data integrity with proper compliance can be key to commerce.

Maintain a high level of availability, reliability and control

Another example of requirements within the commercial industry is the maintenance of a high level of availability and reliability.

A popular failover technique known as hardware clustering (or operating system clustering) ensures that applications run (or fail over) on the primary cluster node and that applications dependent on a local file system , such as a database, also fail over to the primary cluster node.

Historically, [Borsa Italiana] used to rely on operating system clustering from the [failover] perspective. But over the years we have found that even though [OS clustering] works well, we were facing challenges internally, because in my team we don’t own the layers of the operating system. So we wanted a solution that was 100% under our control and scope, explained Giordano.

Large-scale PostgreSQL deployments often require advanced cluster management. And that’s exactly what Postgres EDB solves, meeting the stringent demands of commercial companies by providing multiple failover and replication solutions while ensuring control.

We recently migrated our wired intra-site availability solution using theEDB Failover Manager, which is an additional component that EDB just supplied, said Giordano.

To reduce the business impact in the event of a failure, the EFM provides comprehensive high availability management for advanced PostgreSQL and EDB Postgres clusters. Having more control is one of the key factors for companies providing critical services like Borsa Italiana to choose EFM.

In the event of an outage, the Database Services team is able to provide a solution that is 100% within our scope. So that means we are fully responsible for it. So, in a nutshell, when you run a service, the fewer people there are, the fewer teams you have to involve, the more control you can offer, Giordano concluded.

Watch the full video interview below and be sure to check out more covers from SiliconANGLEs and theCUBEs from Postgres Vision 2021. (* Disclosure: TheCUBE is a paid media partner for the Postgres Vision event. Neither EnterpriseDB Corp., theCUBEs event coverage sponsor, nor other sponsors have editorial control over the content of theCUBE or SiliconANGLE.)

Photo: SiliconANGLE